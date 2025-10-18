ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s ‘Green’ Diwali Faces Hurdles, Shortages And Scrutiny

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As the Diwali festive lights are about to illuminate the National Capital Region (NCR), Delhi’s air is about to face a test of its own, with authorities apprehensive that pollution may rise due to the use of firecrackers.

As a precautionary measure, only ‘green’ crackers (fireworks that reduce emissions by about 30%) will be permitted for sale and use this year as well, under the continued vigilance of the Supreme Court, Delhi Police, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Starting Friday, which conveniently is two days before Diwali, green crackers officially went on sale across Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court has allowed for their sale/use only for three days—October 18 to October 20—coinciding with Dhanteras and Diwali. Just the same, the rollout commenced on an awkward and confusing note.

Few licences, many complaints

On Friday, the Delhi Police processed around 75 applications for temporary green firecracker licences. Thursday also saw a few licences. In total across the city, over 100 traders received licences. Nevertheless, complaints from vendors suggested very few had been issued.

“We received a total of 151 applications, out of which 103 licences for traders have been approved. The remaining 56 are under process and will be cleared by this evening. In line with the Honourable Supreme Court’s directions, the Delhi Police is fully committed to ensuring strict compliance with the guidelines on the sale and use of green crackers,” Sanjay Tyagi, Delhi Police PRO, told ETV Bharat.

People purchase firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival, days after the Supreme Court allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR region, in New Delhi on Saturday (Oct 18, 2025) (PTI)

Officials then cited that a late surge in applications was due to an information gap that was only really addressed after the police helplines were established, special units were deployed, and social media was utilised to help spread awareness of the licensing process. On the first day of the drive, only 15 vendors had applied.

“There was confusion initially, but now the process is moving faster,” said a senior police officer. “We are working to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s order and the timely issuance of licences.”

Strict enforcement and QR code checks

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Kumar Srivastava reiterated that Delhi Police will strictly enforce the court’s directions. “Only NEERI-approved crackers with QR codes can be sold. The sale or use of banned series or online-purchased firecrackers will invite legal action,” he said. “Supply through courier or delivery services is completely prohibited.”

Officials said there are around 150–180 permanent licence holders in Delhi and up to 300 applicants for temporary permits every festive season. This year, the approval process requires clearance from three departments: the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the District Magistrate, and the Fire Department, and documentation ranging from Aadhaar and PAN to fire safety maps and shop photos.

Mixed reactions from the traders and buyers

Rakesh Kumar Yadav, President of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trade Associations, told ETV Bharat that they welcome the government’s move to allow the sale of green crackers this Diwali after several years of restrictions.

“Festivals and weddings form the backbone of India’s economy, and allowing green crackers ensures both tradition and environmental safety. Earlier bans had pushed traders to the brink of bankruptcy, but now there’s relief and enthusiasm among shopkeepers. We believe this decision will not only revive traditional celebrations but also provide economic momentum to thousands of families dependent on this trade. Sadar Bazaar stands fully committed to supporting the government’s vision of a stronger, self-reliant economy,” he said.

Yadav said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government’s recent tax reforms under the GST system have had a visible positive impact on the market. “By reducing GST rates, for example, bringing 18% slabs down to 5% and some to even 0%, the cost of Indian-made products has decreased, making them more competitive against foreign goods. This has boosted local production and sales, and customers are now preferring Indian products over Chinese ones,” he said, adding that the money is circulating within the local economy, benefiting small artisans and labourers.

People purchase firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival, days after the Supreme Court allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR region, in New Delhi on Saturday (Oct 18, 2025) (PTI)

A buyer, Gaurav, who came to buy crackers from Noida, said that it was good that we have eco-friendly options, but the prices are higher, and the variety is limited. “I hope the government checks that these crackers are actually green,” he said.

A first-time buyer, “ Pooja Singh said that she had never used green crackers before. “I just scanned the QR code on a packet, and it seemed fine, but I wish there was a simpler way to know they are safe and environmentally friendly,” she said.

Siddharth Mehra, a resident of East Delhi, said that everyone wants to celebrate Diwali but is worried about pollution and the kids’ health. “These green crackers are a better option, but I hope people follow the timing restrictions too, as they are not totally pollution-free.”

Reacting to the government’s sudden announcement, Rajendra Sharma, General Secretary of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trade Association, said that the government should have given at least 15 days’ notice or postponed the policy to next year. “How can any shopkeeper arrange stock in just three days? It’s simply not possible,” he said.

“Few licences are issued, and few are still in waiting, so when will traders get supplies, and how will the police verify what’s genuine or fake? Many will just stick ‘green cracker’ labels and sell anything. This rushed move has created confusion and chaos in the market,” he added.

Traders, Sharma said, are struggling because the licensing process is slow and cumbersome, as they are asking for 1000 documents. “Documents like medical certificates and fire department permissions are being demanded, so many have not received licences yet and may not even get them in time. The government has simply washed its hands of the issue,” he said.

He also pointed out that even traders themselves are not sure what differentiates green crackers from regular ones. “Even I, as a general secretary, don’t know the difference,” he admitted, adding that the government’s online approval process and poor coordination between civic agencies, police, and traffic departments have made things worse for traders in Sadar Bazar.