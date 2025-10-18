Delhi’s ‘Green’ Diwali Faces Hurdles, Shortages And Scrutiny
Amid Supreme Court and police monitoring in Delhi-NCR, traders cry limited licences, high prices, and confusion over QR-coded green crackers.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As the Diwali festive lights are about to illuminate the National Capital Region (NCR), Delhi’s air is about to face a test of its own, with authorities apprehensive that pollution may rise due to the use of firecrackers.
As a precautionary measure, only ‘green’ crackers (fireworks that reduce emissions by about 30%) will be permitted for sale and use this year as well, under the continued vigilance of the Supreme Court, Delhi Police, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).
Starting Friday, which conveniently is two days before Diwali, green crackers officially went on sale across Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court has allowed for their sale/use only for three days—October 18 to October 20—coinciding with Dhanteras and Diwali. Just the same, the rollout commenced on an awkward and confusing note.
Few licences, many complaints
On Friday, the Delhi Police processed around 75 applications for temporary green firecracker licences. Thursday also saw a few licences. In total across the city, over 100 traders received licences. Nevertheless, complaints from vendors suggested very few had been issued.
“We received a total of 151 applications, out of which 103 licences for traders have been approved. The remaining 56 are under process and will be cleared by this evening. In line with the Honourable Supreme Court’s directions, the Delhi Police is fully committed to ensuring strict compliance with the guidelines on the sale and use of green crackers,” Sanjay Tyagi, Delhi Police PRO, told ETV Bharat.
Officials then cited that a late surge in applications was due to an information gap that was only really addressed after the police helplines were established, special units were deployed, and social media was utilised to help spread awareness of the licensing process. On the first day of the drive, only 15 vendors had applied.
“There was confusion initially, but now the process is moving faster,” said a senior police officer. “We are working to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s order and the timely issuance of licences.”
Strict enforcement and QR code checks
Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Kumar Srivastava reiterated that Delhi Police will strictly enforce the court’s directions. “Only NEERI-approved crackers with QR codes can be sold. The sale or use of banned series or online-purchased firecrackers will invite legal action,” he said. “Supply through courier or delivery services is completely prohibited.”
Officials said there are around 150–180 permanent licence holders in Delhi and up to 300 applicants for temporary permits every festive season. This year, the approval process requires clearance from three departments: the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the District Magistrate, and the Fire Department, and documentation ranging from Aadhaar and PAN to fire safety maps and shop photos.
Mixed reactions from the traders and buyers
Rakesh Kumar Yadav, President of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trade Associations, told ETV Bharat that they welcome the government’s move to allow the sale of green crackers this Diwali after several years of restrictions.
“Festivals and weddings form the backbone of India’s economy, and allowing green crackers ensures both tradition and environmental safety. Earlier bans had pushed traders to the brink of bankruptcy, but now there’s relief and enthusiasm among shopkeepers. We believe this decision will not only revive traditional celebrations but also provide economic momentum to thousands of families dependent on this trade. Sadar Bazaar stands fully committed to supporting the government’s vision of a stronger, self-reliant economy,” he said.
Yadav said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government’s recent tax reforms under the GST system have had a visible positive impact on the market. “By reducing GST rates, for example, bringing 18% slabs down to 5% and some to even 0%, the cost of Indian-made products has decreased, making them more competitive against foreign goods. This has boosted local production and sales, and customers are now preferring Indian products over Chinese ones,” he said, adding that the money is circulating within the local economy, benefiting small artisans and labourers.
A buyer, Gaurav, who came to buy crackers from Noida, said that it was good that we have eco-friendly options, but the prices are higher, and the variety is limited. “I hope the government checks that these crackers are actually green,” he said.
A first-time buyer, “ Pooja Singh said that she had never used green crackers before. “I just scanned the QR code on a packet, and it seemed fine, but I wish there was a simpler way to know they are safe and environmentally friendly,” she said.
Siddharth Mehra, a resident of East Delhi, said that everyone wants to celebrate Diwali but is worried about pollution and the kids’ health. “These green crackers are a better option, but I hope people follow the timing restrictions too, as they are not totally pollution-free.”
Reacting to the government’s sudden announcement, Rajendra Sharma, General Secretary of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trade Association, said that the government should have given at least 15 days’ notice or postponed the policy to next year. “How can any shopkeeper arrange stock in just three days? It’s simply not possible,” he said.
“Few licences are issued, and few are still in waiting, so when will traders get supplies, and how will the police verify what’s genuine or fake? Many will just stick ‘green cracker’ labels and sell anything. This rushed move has created confusion and chaos in the market,” he added.
Traders, Sharma said, are struggling because the licensing process is slow and cumbersome, as they are asking for 1000 documents. “Documents like medical certificates and fire department permissions are being demanded, so many have not received licences yet and may not even get them in time. The government has simply washed its hands of the issue,” he said.
He also pointed out that even traders themselves are not sure what differentiates green crackers from regular ones. “Even I, as a general secretary, don’t know the difference,” he admitted, adding that the government’s online approval process and poor coordination between civic agencies, police, and traffic departments have made things worse for traders in Sadar Bazar.
Many traders expressed frustration over the short notice and unclear guidelines. “We can’t build an industry in two or three days,” said Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI). “There’s no manufacturing in Delhi, and we can’t buy from outside NCR. It’s difficult to manage under such tight restrictions.”
Another trader, Mukesh Bhai Patakewala from Sadar Bazaar, said, “We are traders, not chemists. We buy from NEERI-registered brands and ensure the packets have QR codes. But customers don’t understand the difference between green and traditional crackers.”
Others complained of stock shortages despite high demand following the Supreme Court’s green light. “Every day, I get over a thousand calls from customers asking when they can buy crackers,” said one vendor. “We can only stock them between October 18 and 20; after that, it’s banned again.”
Rules and timings for crackers
According to the Supreme Court order dated October 15 and the Delhi Police circular issued a day later, only verified green crackers with QR codes may be sold or used. These fireworks can be burst only between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on Chhoti Diwali (October 19) and Diwali (October 20).
Packets without the CSIR-NEERI QR code or official Green Fireworks logo are considered illegal. Offenders may be penalised by penal fines or confiscation or may even be prosecuted under the Explosives Rules and the Environment Protection Act.
What makes a cracker ‘green’?
‘Green crackers’ were developed in 2018 by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), following a Supreme Court ban on conventional crackers.
These crackers are less polluting since they are manufactured with smaller shells, fewer chemicals used in their composition, and water 'dust-suppressing' additives, resulting in a reduction of up to 30% particulate matter (PM) and 10% fewer harmful gases such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides.
They can be grouped into three key categories: SWAS (Safe Water Releasable): This cracker releases water vapour, emitting and thereby suppressing dust.
STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): This cracker uses a less harmful thermite composition.
SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium): This cracker minimally uses metals such as aluminium and releases fewer metallic pollutants.
At the same time, even though they are greener, they still produce similar sound levels of 100–120 decibels compared to traditional crackers.
How to determine whether your cracker is a genuine teal cracker or not.
To determine whether your cracker is a genuine teal cracker, consumers should look for the following confirmations on the cracker packet:
1. The Green Firework logo
2. A scannable QR code that will provide manufacturer information, chemical composition, and information regarding the credentialing process conducted by CSIR-NEERI's ‘Green QR Code’ app.
Any cracker missing these markers is illegal for sale or use in Delhi-NCR.
Enforcement on the ground
Teams from Delhi Police and the DPCC have begun random inspections across markets and temporary stalls. The teams are verifying QR codes, checking packaging, and seizing banned products, especially the popular but illegal ‘laris’ or chain crackers.
According to officials, most applications for cracker sales came from outer Delhi, west Delhi, central Delhi, north Delhi, and east Delhi, where local markets such as Sadar Bazaar, Laxmi Nagar, and Tilak Nagar have traditionally seen high demand. A senior officer said, “We haven’t designated specific spots yet. Vendors have their own stalls and are being assessed based on safety and eligibility.”
Balancing festivity and air quality
The Supreme Court’s decision to allow limited sales comes amid concerns about Delhi’s worsening air quality. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast low wind speeds around Diwali night, just 5–6 kmph, which could trap pollutants and push air quality into the “severe” zone.
Delhi’s air pollution typically spikes by over 50% post-Diwali, driven by fireworks, vehicular emissions, and stubble burning in neighbouring states. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already activated Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after PM2.5 levels crossed 200 earlier this week.
Environmentalists argue that while green crackers are a step forward, they’re not a complete solution. “They may reduce emissions by 30%, but the volume of use during Diwali still makes the air toxic,” said a senior scientist at NEERI. “Sustainable celebration alternatives and stricter enforcement are crucial.”
Manu Singh called the move “heartbreaking”, saying it ignores Delhi’s already hazardous AQI levels under GRAP-I restrictions. “Allowing even diluted pollution when the city’s air is already toxic is sheer hypocrisy,” he said. Activists like Jai Dhar Gupta went further, calling green crackers “smogwash”, arguing that faith and politics continue to trump public health.
Bharati Chaturvedi highlighted the lack of enforcement and civic discipline in Delhi, saying most residents neither comply with environmental rules nor trust government advisories.
Environmentalists like Vikrant Tongad and Bhavreen Kandhari stressed that pollution control cannot be seasonal; real progress requires year-round emission cuts from vehicles, industries and construction dust.
