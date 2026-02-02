World Wetlands Day 2026: A Desperate Struggle To Revive Delhi's Ponds
In Delhi's concrete jungle, ponds exist only on paper, victims of greed and neglect. Can recent efforts in Mundka and Dwarka show the way forward?
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
New Delhi: On World Wetlands Day (February 2), the condition of the historical ponds and other water bodies that dot the national capital's territory, present a stark contrast. These ponds, once the main arteries for 'groundwater recharge' in a city rapidly transforming into a concrete jungle, have now mostly either turned into garbage dumps or fallen prey to encroachment.
According to Delhi's revenue records, 1,047 water bodies have been identified within the city-state. However, the ground reality is quite alarming. According to recent reports submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), hundreds of these ponds exist only on paper. Several ponds in areas like Wazirabad and Mundka have been encroached upon by illegal constructions.
One pond in Wazirabad was even filled with garbage and leveled for commercial use, a matter the NGT has strongly objected to. Meanwhile, reservoirs like the 'Takiya Talab' in Mundka have become dumping grounds for domestic sewage and industrial waste.
Can Delhi Become A City of Lakes?
The Delhi government under consecutive dispensations has made several efforts in recent years under its ambitious project to transform the national capital into a 'City of Lakes'. The government's goal is not only to beautify the ponds, but also to develop them as active centres for groundwater recharge, for which, it made significant investments for decentralised sewage treatment plants in the 2025-26 budget.
The aim was to treat the sewage water and release it into these ponds, ensuring they remain full of water throughout the year.
The Mundka Model
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recently finalised a Rs 76 lakh plan for the rejuvenation of four ponds in Mundka. This plan will utilise Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology to purify the water. Under the Centre's Amrit Sarovar and Amrit 2.0 initiatives, work is underway to revive several traditional ponds in Delhi, with the involvement of local self-help groups called Amrit Mitras.
But, despite the revival efforts, the path is not easy. The biggest challenge is the disposal of inert waste landfill waste. In many places, debris from landfill sites like Bhalswa was used to fill the ponds, which is detrimental to the ecosystem. Additionally, discrepancies between revenue records and the actual situation are a major headache. The NGT has now directed the Delhi State Wetland Authority (DSWA) to match all water bodies with their khasra numbers to ground truth the actual area remaining under water bodies.
The Dwarka Example
Experts opine that unless the government revives these dying water bodies, Delhi's water crisis will deepen. They cite Dwarka as an example. Dwarka was once known for its dozens of ponds and lakes, which not only served cultivation, but also maintained the area's groundwater level. Over decades of urbanisation, more than 40 water bodies here either dried up or were covered with parks and roads.
But in the last few years, joint efforts by citizens and the government have brought about a remarkable change in the situation. Between 2024 and 2026, approximately 20 ponds have been revived through the efforts of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the 'Dwarka Water Bodies Revival Committee'.
The pond in Dwarka Sector-23 was once a garbage dump. Today it has become a model wetland. Here, the water is naturally purified using native vegetation, such as reeds and bulrushes. The Dada Dev Temple pond in Dwarka Sector-7 has not only been deepened, but rainwater harvesting channels have also been constructed around it so that monsoon water flows directly into the pond.
If this model is replicated in areas like Narela and Najafgarh, the declining groundwater level in Delhi can be reversed.
The Way Forward
Environmentalists believe that mere beautification and concrete embankments will not save the ponds. According to renowned water expert Ravi Shankar Tiwari, a pond is a living ecosystem. Unless we free its catchment area and restore the natural flow, artificially filled water will not last long.
Environmentalist Gyanendra Rawat said, “Delhi's situation is extremely worrying. There are hardly any real wetlands left. Ponds, which were once the lifeline of our villages and towns, have fallen prey to encroachment, garbage dumping, and greed. During the British era, there were millions of ponds in the country, but a large portion of them have now disappeared. While Delhi's revenue records may mention hundreds of water bodies, only a handful are actually visible."
