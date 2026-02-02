ETV Bharat / bharat

World Wetlands Day 2026: A Desperate Struggle To Revive Delhi's Ponds

New Delhi: On World Wetlands Day (February 2), the condition of the historical ponds and other water bodies that dot the national capital's territory, present a stark contrast. These ponds, once the main arteries for 'groundwater recharge' in a city rapidly transforming into a concrete jungle, have now mostly either turned into garbage dumps or fallen prey to encroachment.

According to Delhi's revenue records, 1,047 water bodies have been identified within the city-state. However, the ground reality is quite alarming. According to recent reports submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), hundreds of these ponds exist only on paper. Several ponds in areas like Wazirabad and Mundka have been encroached upon by illegal constructions.

One pond in Wazirabad was even filled with garbage and leveled for commercial use, a matter the NGT has strongly objected to. Meanwhile, reservoirs like the 'Takiya Talab' in Mundka have become dumping grounds for domestic sewage and industrial waste.

Can Delhi Become A City of Lakes?

The Delhi government under consecutive dispensations has made several efforts in recent years under its ambitious project to transform the national capital into a 'City of Lakes'. The government's goal is not only to beautify the ponds, but also to develop them as active centres for groundwater recharge, for which, it made significant investments for decentralised sewage treatment plants in the 2025-26 budget.

The aim was to treat the sewage water and release it into these ponds, ensuring they remain full of water throughout the year.

The Mundka Model

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recently finalised a Rs 76 lakh plan for the rejuvenation of four ponds in Mundka. This plan will utilise Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology to purify the water. Under the Centre's Amrit Sarovar and Amrit 2.0 initiatives, work is underway to revive several traditional ponds in Delhi, with the involvement of local self-help groups called Amrit Mitras.

But, despite the revival efforts, the path is not easy. The biggest challenge is the disposal of inert waste landfill waste. In many places, debris from landfill sites like Bhalswa was used to fill the ponds, which is detrimental to the ecosystem. Additionally, discrepancies between revenue records and the actual situation are a major headache. The NGT has now directed the Delhi State Wetland Authority (DSWA) to match all water bodies with their khasra numbers to ground truth the actual area remaining under water bodies.