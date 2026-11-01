Delhi's Business Hub Connaught Place Remains Largely Unaffected By INDIA Bloc Rally
Shops remained open while traffic flowed smoothly around the market during the protest on Saturday, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Saturday witnessed a large turnout of Congress and alliance supporters from different parts of the country, the capital's frenetic business hub, Connaught Place continued to function largely as usual, with shops open, shoppers moving around and traffic flowing smoothly despite concerns over possible disruption.
Congress workers and supporters travelled to the capital from states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to participate in the demonstration against alleged electoral fraud and voter deletions. Party flags, banners and cutouts of Rahul Gandhi were prominent at the venue, with supporters raising slogans against the BJP-led government.
A ground visit by ETV Bharat to Connaught Place's Inner Circle showed that the rally had not significantly affected market activity during the day. Shops remained open, people were seen shopping and moving around the market, while vehicular movement continued without major congestion. This comes amid concerns raised by traders' associations over the possible impact of the rally on business during the crucial festive shopping period ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath Puja.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had appealed to people travelling to Delhi for the rally to also visit local markets and support small traders. In a video shared on X, he urged participants to combine their participation in the protest with festive shopping, saying it would benefit local businesses.
However, the appeal drew criticism from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Its Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, said Delhi's traders needed regular customers and uninterrupted market access rather than political crowds. He argued that traffic restrictions and congestion could affect commercial activity during the festive season.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had also urged INDIA bloc leaders to intervene and persuade the Congress to postpone the rally until after November 11. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal estimated that business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore per day across nearly 20 major wholesale and retail markets in central and Old Delhi could be affected.
Despite the apprehensions, Congress supporters who travelled from Maharashtra said the rally was conducted in a disciplined manner and had not caused inconvenience to traders. Pradeep Amore, a Congress worker from Buldhana in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, said he had come to Delhi to participate in the demonstration against what he described as the authoritarian functioning of the BJP government.
“We have come here because of the way Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are running the country in an undemocratic manner. Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues are making efforts to protect democracy, and we want to be part of that movement,” Amore told ETV Bharat.
He added that thousands of Congress workers from across Maharashtra had travelled to Delhi to participate in the rally. Another supporter from Maharashtra, Kailash Phate, said the party workers had maintained discipline throughout the demonstration.
“You can see that even an ambulance was able to pass through despite the large gathering. This reflects the discipline of the party workers. We have come here because we want to oppose the alleged voter fraud and the authoritarian functioning of the Modi-Shah government,” he said. Supporters from Rajasthan also joined the demonstration, echoing the Congress's allegations of electoral irregularities.
Rais Khan, a Congress supporter from Jaipur, said he had reached Delhi following Rahul Gandhi's appeal and would continue participating in such demonstrations if called upon by the party leadership.
“We are soldiers of the INDIA bloc and have come here following Rahul Gandhi's call. Our slogan is 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor'. People across the country have seen what is happening with votes, and we believe electoral fraud is being used to capture power,” Khan said.
Another supporter, Wasim from Jaipur, alleged that the government was focusing on religious polarisation instead of addressing public issues such as inflation. Meanwhile, Sarita Patel, General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) told ETV Bharat that people from across the country had gathered in Delhi because of concerns over their voting rights.
“Students, young people and ordinary citizens have come here because they believe their votes are being stolen. The Constitution gives people the right to vote, and the public will not tolerate attempts to manipulate that mandate,” the leader said. The leader added that the opposition's fight to protect democratic rights would continue both inside Parliament and on the streets.
The rally saw supporters from different states come together under the INDIA bloc banner, while Connaught Place's markets continued to witness regular commercial activity, offering a contrasting picture to the concerns raised ahead of the demonstration.
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