ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Business Hub Connaught Place Remains Largely Unaffected By INDIA Bloc Rally

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi delivers a video message during the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' Maha March to Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar ( IANS )

New Delhi : Even as INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Saturday witnessed a large turnout of Congress and alliance supporters from different parts of the country, the capital's frenetic business hub, Connaught Place continued to function largely as usual, with shops open, shoppers moving around and traffic flowing smoothly despite concerns over possible disruption.

Congress workers and supporters travelled to the capital from states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to participate in the demonstration against alleged electoral fraud and voter deletions. Party flags, banners and cutouts of Rahul Gandhi were prominent at the venue, with supporters raising slogans against the BJP-led government.

Delhi's Business Hub Connaught Place Remains Largely Unaffected By INDIA Bloc Rally (ETV Bharat)

A ground visit by ETV Bharat to Connaught Place's Inner Circle showed that the rally had not significantly affected market activity during the day. Shops remained open, people were seen shopping and moving around the market, while vehicular movement continued without major congestion. This comes amid concerns raised by traders' associations over the possible impact of the rally on business during the crucial festive shopping period ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had appealed to people travelling to Delhi for the rally to also visit local markets and support small traders. In a video shared on X, he urged participants to combine their participation in the protest with festive shopping, saying it would benefit local businesses.

However, the appeal drew criticism from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Its Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, said Delhi's traders needed regular customers and uninterrupted market access rather than political crowds. He argued that traffic restrictions and congestion could affect commercial activity during the festive season.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had also urged INDIA bloc leaders to intervene and persuade the Congress to postpone the rally until after November 11. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal estimated that business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore per day across nearly 20 major wholesale and retail markets in central and Old Delhi could be affected.

Despite the apprehensions, Congress supporters who travelled from Maharashtra said the rally was conducted in a disciplined manner and had not caused inconvenience to traders. Pradeep Amore, a Congress worker from Buldhana in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, said he had come to Delhi to participate in the demonstration against what he described as the authoritarian functioning of the BJP government.

“We have come here because of the way Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are running the country in an undemocratic manner. Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues are making efforts to protect democracy, and we want to be part of that movement,” Amore told ETV Bharat.

He added that thousands of Congress workers from across Maharashtra had travelled to Delhi to participate in the rally. Another supporter from Maharashtra, Kailash Phate, said the party workers had maintained discipline throughout the demonstration.