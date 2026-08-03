ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's AQI In July Turns From Cleanest To Most Polluted In A Year

New Delhi: The average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 96 in Delhi in July deteriorated to the most polluted category against 78 a year ago, which was the cleanest month in more than a decade.

While this year's average was the worst since 2020, it remained below the more polluted July averages recorded in 2018 (104), 2019 (134) and 2021 (110), indicating that the sharp year-on-year deterioration marks a reversal of last year's gains rather than the worst July on record.

The trend has continued into August, as Delhi recorded AQI levels of around 105 and 104 on the first two days of the month, respectively, compared with around 74 and 76 on the corresponding dates last year, reflecting poorer air quality despite the ongoing monsoon.

Climate change expert SN Mishra, a visiting professor at TERI University, told ETV Bharat that Delhi's deteriorating air quality in July is a clear reminder that the city still relies heavily on weather for clean air.

"Although Delhi-NCR has received above-normal and well-distributed rainfall this monsoon, the absence of intense rainfall events, along with rainfall breaks, light winds and stagnant atmospheric conditions, reduced the atmosphere's ability to wash out and disperse pollutants," he added.

He said the deterioration reflected the city's persistently high pollution load from transport emissions, construction activities and road dust.

"Weather will continue to dictate how Delhi breathes unless source emissions, especially tailpipe emissions and construction dust, are significantly reduced. That said, July's pollution levels should not be interpreted as an indicator of the severity of the upcoming post-monsoon and winter pollution season, when meteorological conditions become far more unfavourable," Mishra added.

Geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said the sharp reversal from last year's cleanest July showed Delhi's air quality still depended more on favourable weather than sustained emission reductions.