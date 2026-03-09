ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Air Pollution 'Ongoing Crime' Against Citizens: Rajya Sabha Member Swati Maliwal

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal speaks in the House during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Monday called Delhi's air pollution crisis an "ongoing crime" against its residents and demanded action at the war-footing level from the government to check it.

Participating in a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Upper House, she sought a complete exemption from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for air and water purifiers until pollution is controlled. Maliwal demanded that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) be freed from bureaucratic clutches and made fully autonomous.

"Experts should lead it (CAQM). Equip it with real resources and authority, and allocate a dedicated Rs 10,000 crore special fund with a singular, non-negotiable mandate to eliminate air pollution across the Delhi NCR region," she said.

Swati Maliwal speaking about Delhi pollution in Rajya Sabha (Sansad TV)

Maliwal said that it is a matter of grave concern that the country's capital, Delhi, has become the most polluted capital in the world. She said that Delhi's air has become so toxic that health experts are openly advising residents to leave the city if they can.

Maliwal said that 15 per cent of all deaths in Delhi in 2023 were directly linked to air pollution, and the lungs of 22 lakh children have been permanently and irreversibly damaged. There has not been a single "good air quality" day recorded in Delhi throughout 2025, the AAP MP said.

"Breathing in Delhi is equivalent to smoking 50 cigarettes a day. Behind every statistic is a mother who left too soon, a child who cannot play without coughing, a labourer forced to work in poisoned air from morning to night," said Maliwal, the Rajya Sabha member from Delhi.

This is not only a public health emergency, she said, adding that "it is an ongoing crime against the people of Delhi". She blamed the previous government for not addressing the crisis.