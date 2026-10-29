Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: The Health Damage Goes Far Beyond Cough And Breathlessness
Experts say prolonged exposure to polluted air can damage skin, harm multiple organs and worsen existing health conditions, writes Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
New Delhi: With Diwali still days away, the national capital is already grappling with worsening air quality, raising concerns about the health risks of prolonged exposure to pollution.
While firecrackers and stubble burning often get blamed for the seasonal spike, experts say several factors contribute to the problem, affecting far more than the respiratory system.
ETV Bharat spoke with people living with the consequences of polluted air, along with doctors and specialists treating pollution-related illnesses, to understand its health impacts and the precautions people should take.
'It Felt As If A Heavy Stone Were Kept On My Chest'
"I had read about different forms of pollution, but unfortunately, I had to experience one of them," Sakshi, a research policy analyst who has lived in Delhi since early childhood, told ETV Bharat.
Sakshi, who suffered repeated bouts of pneumonia as a baby, said her respiratory problems worsened during her teenage years. During Diwali in 2017, she experienced chest tightness, breathlessness after slight physical activity, burning and dry eyes, nasal sensitivity and wheezing. "It was as if a heavy stone were kept on my chest," she recalled.
Initially suspecting a mild asthma attack, Sakshi consulted a lung specialist, who advised her to use a nebuliser three to four times a day. A few days later, she was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and prescribed a preventer inhaler.
When the doctor learnt she was from Bihar, he jokingly suggested she return there, saying Delhi's air had become poisonous for someone like her. "Little did I know how much his remark would come to reflect my reality," she said.
"I can barely remember a time when I stepped outside without wearing a mask," she added.
Parth Tyagi, a mergers and acquisitions associate analyst in Gurugram, returned to Delhi-NCR after living in London. He describes the experience as "nothing short of a nightmare". "I never imagined that something as fundamental as breathing clean air would become such a major concern in my everyday life," he said.
Tyagi said repeated illnesses and slow recoveries have affected his energy, work and quality of life. November and December are particularly difficult, when stepping outdoors feels risky.
"This is no longer just about discomfort; it is about the long-term implications for our health and well-being," he said, adding that the health costs have made him question whether living and working in the region is worth it.
How Air Pollution Affects The Lungs, Other Organs And Skin
Dr Sameer Bansal, a pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, said fine particulate matter irritates the airways, causing persistent inflammation that can reduce lung capacity and accelerate structural damage. Even young, healthy non-smokers are seeking treatment for airway damage resembling that caused by heavy indoor smoke exposure, he said.
Dr Sagar Srivastava, a pulmonologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, said polluted air can cause coughing, throat irritation, breathlessness, wheezing and chest tightness. It can also trigger asthma attacks, worsen COPD and increase the risk of respiratory infections, including pneumonia.
However, the impact extends beyond the lungs. Dr Bansal cited early studies linking air pollution to chronic kidney disease and said exposure may also affect reproductive health. Pollutants can damage blood vessels in the placenta and trigger inflammation in the mother's body, potentially contributing to premature births, low birth weight and restricted growth in the womb.
Long-term exposure has also been linked to pregnancy complications and metabolic disorders. Dr Bansal associated fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, with conditions such as type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, dementia and depression.
Children, older people and outdoor workers face particular risks. Children's lungs are still developing, and they breathe faster relative to their body weight, potentially increasing their exposure to harmful particles.
A recent FICCI report cites Indian studies linking early childhood exposure to household air pollution, including cooking smoke, to lower IQ scores among school-age children. Harmful chemicals and heavy metals may interfere with brain development. Pollution from power plants has also been linked to premature births and low birth weight.
Older people may be more vulnerable because of reduced lung capacity and existing heart or respiratory conditions.
Meanwhile, delivery workers, traffic police personnel, construction workers and street vendors can face prolonged exposure while working outdoors. Dr Srivastava points out that pollutant-induced inflammation and cellular stress could also accelerate ageing.
Air pollution can damage more than just the lungs. According to Dermatologist Dr Soma Sarkar, smoke, dust and fine particles can weaken the skin's protective barrier and contribute to cellular damage, including DNA damage. Pollution may also accelerate the loss of collagen and elastin, which help maintain skin firmness.
When pollutants interact with sunlight, they can form what Sarkar described as "super oxidative smog". Particles can settle on the skin or enter through hair follicles, aggravating eczema, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, and causing irritation, sensitivity, clogged pores, dark spots and dry, dull or uneven skin. Children may also develop hives or experience flare-ups of existing skin conditions.
Year-Round Action Needed To Tackle Pollution
Environmental expert and Delhi University professor Jitendra Nagar said air pollution shouldn't be treated as a seasonal problem, as emissions from vehicles, construction, and other sources continue year-round.
Rainfall can temporarily improve air quality by settling dust and removing some airborne pollutants. However, its impact depends on rainfall intensity and duration, wind conditions, and pollutant concentrations. Pollution can rise again once the rain stops and emissions continue, Nagar said.
He called for a year-round strategy focused on improving public transport, making buses and other services more accessible, and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Regular road cleaning, better waste management and stricter monitoring of landfill sites are also necessary to control dust and other pollution sources.
Nagar stressed that government action alone would not be enough without public participation. He urged residents to use public transport where possible, avoid unnecessary private vehicle use and refrain from burning waste in the open.
Pollution also affects everyday wellbeing, causing breathing difficulties and eye irritation and potentially disrupting sleep and mood, he said. Clean air should be treated as a basic necessity rather than a seasonal concern, requiring coordinated efforts by government agencies, local bodies, industries and residents.
As Delhi heads into another winter of deteriorating air quality, the challenge is not limited to managing a seasonal spike. Pollution sources continue year-round and lasting improvements will require sustained action and greater public participation.
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