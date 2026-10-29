ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: The Health Damage Goes Far Beyond Cough And Breathlessness

File photo of people wearing masks and riding Yulu bikes amid smog near Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: With Diwali still days away, the national capital is already grappling with worsening air quality, raising concerns about the health risks of prolonged exposure to pollution.

While firecrackers and stubble burning often get blamed for the seasonal spike, experts say several factors contribute to the problem, affecting far more than the respiratory system.

ETV Bharat spoke with people living with the consequences of polluted air, along with doctors and specialists treating pollution-related illnesses, to understand its health impacts and the precautions people should take.

Vehicles pass as an anti-smog gun sprays water to curb air pollution in Central Delhi on Tuesday, as GRAP-I measures to mitigate pollution are in effect in the national capital. (ANI)

'It Felt As If A Heavy Stone Were Kept On My Chest'

"I had read about different forms of pollution, but unfortunately, I had to experience one of them," Sakshi, a research policy analyst who has lived in Delhi since early childhood, told ETV Bharat.

Sakshi, who suffered repeated bouts of pneumonia as a baby, said her respiratory problems worsened during her teenage years. During Diwali in 2017, she experienced chest tightness, breathlessness after slight physical activity, burning and dry eyes, nasal sensitivity and wheezing. "It was as if a heavy stone were kept on my chest," she recalled.

Initially suspecting a mild asthma attack, Sakshi consulted a lung specialist, who advised her to use a nebuliser three to four times a day. A few days later, she was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and prescribed a preventer inhaler.

When the doctor learnt she was from Bihar, he jokingly suggested she return there, saying Delhi's air had become poisonous for someone like her. "Little did I know how much his remark would come to reflect my reality," she said.

"I can barely remember a time when I stepped outside without wearing a mask," she added.

Parth Tyagi, a mergers and acquisitions associate analyst in Gurugram, returned to Delhi-NCR after living in London. He describes the experience as "nothing short of a nightmare". "I never imagined that something as fundamental as breathing clean air would become such a major concern in my everyday life," he said.

Tyagi said repeated illnesses and slow recoveries have affected his energy, work and quality of life. November and December are particularly difficult, when stepping outdoors feels risky.

"This is no longer just about discomfort; it is about the long-term implications for our health and well-being," he said, adding that the health costs have made him question whether living and working in the region is worth it.

A thick layer of toxic foam covers the Yamuna River surface amid haze in New Delhi on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (PTI)

How Air Pollution Affects The Lungs, Other Organs And Skin

Dr Sameer Bansal, a pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, said fine particulate matter irritates the airways, causing persistent inflammation that can reduce lung capacity and accelerate structural damage. Even young, healthy non-smokers are seeking treatment for airway damage resembling that caused by heavy indoor smoke exposure, he said.

Dr Sagar Srivastava, a pulmonologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, said polluted air can cause coughing, throat irritation, breathlessness, wheezing and chest tightness. It can also trigger asthma attacks, worsen COPD and increase the risk of respiratory infections, including pneumonia.

However, the impact extends beyond the lungs. Dr Bansal cited early studies linking air pollution to chronic kidney disease and said exposure may also affect reproductive health. Pollutants can damage blood vessels in the placenta and trigger inflammation in the mother's body, potentially contributing to premature births, low birth weight and restricted growth in the womb.