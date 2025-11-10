ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Zoo Updates Animal Diet And Care Measures To Combat Winter Chill

“These foods not only help keep the animals warm but also boost their immunity. Monkeys, in particular, are fond of jaggery and sugarcane, which provide both energy and warmth,” Dr Kumar said.

Director of the Zoo, Dr Sanjeet Kumar, said the changes have been made to maintain the normal immunity of the animals and ensure their comfort amid temperature drops. “The diet has been updated according to the needs of each species so they do not face any health problems due to the cold,” he said.

New Delhi: As winter sets in, the National Zoological Park in Delhi has implemented several changes to the diet and care facilities of its animals to help them stay healthy, warm, and active during the cold months.

For carnivorous animals such as lions, tigers and leopards, the daily meat portion has been increased to 12 kilograms during the winter months. “This amount is higher than in summer to ensure the animals get the necessary protein and energy,” Dr Kumar said.

Beyond dietary adjustments, the zoo is also preparing to make living arrangements for animals suitable for winter. “Straw bedding has been added to the enclosures of ground-dwelling animals to insulate them from the cold ground. Heaters will soon be installed in several sections of the zoo, particularly where temperatures drop significantly at night,” he said.

According to the zoo director, the animals are being monitored closely by the veterinary staff for any behavioural and health changes to diagnose illness or discomfort early.

The changes come shortly after the zoo reopened this weekend following a two-month closure due to an outbreak of avian influenza detected in late August. More than 23,000 visitors came to the zoo over the first two days after reopening, 8,065 on Saturday and 15,292 on Sunday, including more than 1,200 school students.

The zoo was shut to visitors on August 30 after confirmed cases of bird flu, resulting in the deaths of 12 birds, including painted storks and black-headed ibis. This marks the third time it has been temporarily closed due to bird flu, following similar shutdowns in 2016 and 2021. Home to about 96 species, the Delhi Zoo is one of the capital’s most popular tourist attractions.

Dr Kumar said that samples collected later were tested four times at the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, all returning negative. Following this, we decided to reopen the zoo from Saturday, he said.