ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Women's Commission Takes Note Of Teen’s Gang-Rape In Moving Bus, Advocates For Fast-track Trial

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Lata Gupta on Monday strongly condemned the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl on a moving sleeper bus and demanded a speedy trial and swift punishment for the accused. A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped inside an empty sleeper bus by its driver and conductor in Greater Noida earlier this month, police said on Monday, adding that both accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the incident took place near Pari Chowk on August 4. The survivor alleged in her complaint that the two accused sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. They later abandoned her near Kashmere Gate in Delhi.

Speaking to IANS, DCW chief Lata Gupta said, "The gang rape of a girl on a bus is a heinous crime. The police have arrested the bus driver and conductor. The Commission has sought an action-taken report from the police. The Commission will advocate for a fast-track trial to ensure the harshest punishment for the accused."

"I feel that moral values are eroding. While everyone talks about rights, we seem to be forgetting our fundamental duties. Such incidents in society are deeply condemnable and unacceptable. The government has streamlined legal procedures and implemented provisions under laws like POCSO to ensure fast-track trials, strict punishment, and timely justice for offenders," she added.

The accused, identified as driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep, were arrested from a parking area in Timarpur on the same day. Police have seized the bus and sent it for forensic examination. Investigators have also collected CCTV footage from the route taken by the bus as part of the probe. Police said the footage is being examined to establish the sequence of events and trace the movements of the vehicle.