ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Woman Robbed, Molestation Attempted By Cab Driver In Chennai

Chennai: A 26-year-old woman from New Delhi was allegedly robbed and subjected to an attempt at sexual assault by a cab driver after he diverted the vehicle from the booked route near Vanagaram, police said.

The woman had come to Chennai for personal work and had been staying at a hostel in Nungambakkam for the past 15 days. Early on Thursday, she booked a cab through a private ride-hailing app to travel from Nungambakkam to Arumbakkam.

According to her complaint, the driver deviated from the route and stopped the car near the Maduravoyal flyover. He allegedly threatened her, took cash from her purse and attempted to molest her.

When the woman resisted, the driver allegedly forced her out of the vehicle and fled. She then contacted a friend, who came to her assistance, following which she lodged a complaint with the Vanagaram police.