ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Winter Pollution Action Plan: Construction Ban, Double Parking Fees, 50% Work From Home Announced

New Delhi: Ahead of the winter season, the Delhi government has begun taking stringent measures to tackle the hazardous levels of air pollution witnessed in the national capital.

It has announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan for the upcoming months, including restrictions on construction and demolition activities, higher parking charges and changes in office timings.

According to the Delhi government's announcement, all dust-generating demolition activities and outdoor civil construction work will be prohibited in the capital from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, as part of measures to control dust pollution.

The restrictions will tighten during the peak winter period, with a complete ban on all construction and demolition activities between December 10, 2026, and January 20, 2027.

The government has introduced the measures to prevent a further deterioration in air quality during the months when pollution levels typically become a major concern in Delhi.

Parking Charges To Double, 50% Staff To Work From Home

To reduce the number of private vehicles on roads and encourage people to use public transport, parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.