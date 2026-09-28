Delhi Winter Pollution Action Plan: Construction Ban, Double Parking Fees, 50% Work From Home Announced
Metro-linked parking facilities will be exempt from proposed fee hike, supporting continued use of public transport and Park and Ride services | Ashutosh Jha reports.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the winter season, the Delhi government has begun taking stringent measures to tackle the hazardous levels of air pollution witnessed in the national capital.
It has announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan for the upcoming months, including restrictions on construction and demolition activities, higher parking charges and changes in office timings.
According to the Delhi government's announcement, all dust-generating demolition activities and outdoor civil construction work will be prohibited in the capital from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, as part of measures to control dust pollution.
The restrictions will tighten during the peak winter period, with a complete ban on all construction and demolition activities between December 10, 2026, and January 20, 2027.
The government has introduced the measures to prevent a further deterioration in air quality during the months when pollution levels typically become a major concern in Delhi.
Parking Charges To Double, 50% Staff To Work From Home
To reduce the number of private vehicles on roads and encourage people to use public transport, parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.
Parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be exempt from the increase. The exemption aims to continue encouraging metro travel and "Park and Ride" facilities.
The government has also announced changes to office timings and attendance to reduce traffic congestion and pollution during peak hours.
From November 1 to February 28, offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices and officials will work from 10 am to 6.30 pm.
In addition, only 50 per cent of the total staff strength in both government and private offices will attend workplaces in person. The remaining 50 per cent will work from home between November 1 and February 28.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the early implementation of these stringent measures would help prevent the city's air from reaching hazardous levels during winter.
The government has appealed to all concerned departments and residents to follow the measures announced under the Winter Action Plan strictly.
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