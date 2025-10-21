Delhi Fire Services Gets 269 Calls On Diwali Night, No Major Mishap
Most of the calls were related to minor blazes caused by firecrackers and diyas.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 8:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Services received 269 emergency calls on Diwali night, an official said on Tuesday. However, no major accidents including loss of life or major injuries were reporters, he said.
A senior DFS officer said the department remained on high alert throughout the festival, with all fire stations and quick response teams deployed across the city.
"We received 269 fire calls till midnight. Fortunately, no major incidents were reported," the officer said.
Most of the calls were related to minor blazes caused by firecrackers and diyas. The DFS had earlier cancelled all leaves of its staff and ensured that all vehicles and fire-fighting equipment were checked and kept ready for prompt response.
The officer said detailed planning had been done in advance to ensure public safety during the festive period.
"The Delhi Fire Services plays a crucial role during Diwali in combating fire-related incidents and ensuring the safety of citizens," the officer said, adding that last year, the DFS had received over 200 calls on Diwali night.
AQI monitoring stations in 'red zone'
With people across the national capital celebrating Diwali with fireworks on Monday night, Delhi's air quality deteriorated, with most of the monitoring stations marked in the 'red zone'. The Supreme Court court had allowed the bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on the festival day, but the celebrations continued well past the allotted time.
Thirty-six out of 38 monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the 'red zone', indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality across Delhi. At 10 pm, the city's overall air quality index (AQI) was 'very poor' at 344, with four stations reporting 'severe' air quality (above 400).
According to the SAMEER app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the four stations were Dwarka (417), Ashok Vihar (404), Wazirpur (423) and Anand Vihar (404). Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI), which is reported at 4 pm every day, remained in the 'very poor' category at 345, higher than the 326 recorded on Sunday, according to official data.
In the afternoon, 31 out of 38 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, while three stations fell under the 'severe' zone, data showed. The air quality is expected to slip into the 'severe' category more widely on Tuesday and Wednesday.
