ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Shivers At 4.2°C As Season’s Coldest Morning Brings Delays And Low Visibility

A man covers himself to protect from the cold on a winter morning, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Saturday ( PTI )

New Delhi: A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning, disrupting public life and causing delays in air and rail traffic, officials said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With this, Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the ongoing winter season since 2024. The previous coldest January day in recent years was recorded on January 15, 2024, when the minimum temperature had plunged to 3.3 degrees Celsius, triggering cold wave conditions across the national capital.

Station-wise data showed that the minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 4.2 degrees Celsius, Palam recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road reported 4.7 degrees Celsius, the Ridge station registered 5.3 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar also recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, indicating a sharp dip across Delhi's weather stations. Today's reading was followed by Friday's second-coldest morning of the season, when the minimum temperature had dropped to 4.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD has predicted dense fog conditions during the day. Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 9 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport administration in New Delhi has issued a passenger advisory regarding delays in flight operations due to dense fog in the region. "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are running smoothly. For the latest flight updates, please stay connected with your respective airlines. We wish all our passengers a pleasant and hassle-free journey!" the advisory said.