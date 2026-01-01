ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Rings In New Year With Chilly Weather, 'Very Poor' Air; Light Rain Likely

New Delhi: Chilly and cloudy conditions marked the New Year in the national capital on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.6 degrees Celsius and the Met office predicting light rainfall during the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), trace rainfall was also recorded in Palam early Thursday. Station-wise data at 8.30 am showed the minimum temperature at 10.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 9 degrees Celsius at Palam, 10 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 9.9 degrees Celsius at the Ridge and 10.3 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, the IMD said.

Delhi ended 2025 on a biting note, recording its coldest December day in six years on Wednesday as the maximum temperature plunged to 14.2 degrees Celsius. IMD data showed the last lower maximum temperature was on December 31, 2019, when it dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius.