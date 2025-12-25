ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Sees Brief Respite From Pollution As AQI Records 220

New Delhi: Delhi saw a brief respite from elevated pollution levels on Thursday morning, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 220 in the 'poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, 29 monitoring stations in the capital recorded air quality in the 'poor' category. Anand Vihar recorded AQI in the 'very poor' category at 308, while the remaining stations were in the 'moderate' range.

As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.