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Delhi Record Season’s Coldest Morning At 11.6 Degrees C

A thick layer of smog engulfs Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Monday ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to its coolest morning of the season so far on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung dropping to 11.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded this season and also this month.

The minimum temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius below the season's normal.

Among other weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 12 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. The Ridge station recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, with moderate fog forecast during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).