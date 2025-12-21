ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s Air Quality Nears ‘Severe’ Category; AAI Warns Of Flight Disruptions As Dense Fog Blankets North India

New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital deteriorated sharply on Sunday, edging dangerously close to the “severe” category as dense smog, plunging temperatures, and thick fog blanketed large swathes of northern India.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has warned that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Meanwhile, Delhi airport's passenger travel advisory, issued at 8 am earlier today, confirmed that flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport are running smoothly and without disruptions.

Multiple parts of Delhi experienced a dense haze, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high. The overall AQI was recorded at 390 around 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, several areas witnessed air quality deteriorating further to 'severe' levels.

In the Akshardham area, the AQI stood at 438, categorised as 'severe'. Similar conditions were reported from the Ghazipur area, where AQI levels were also recorded at 438, as per CPCB data. Central Delhi was not spared either, with India Gate and Kartavya Path showing a thick layer of smog hovering over the iconic stretch. The AQI in this area was recorded at 381, falling in the 'very poor' category.

In east Delhi's Anand Vihar locality, pollution levels touched 'severe', with the AQI again at 438, making it one of the most polluted pockets of the capital on Sunday morning. The ITO area also remained under a blanket of smog, with the AQI recorded at 405, categorised as 'severe'.

Moreover, around the Barapullah flyover, the AQI was recorded at 382, categorised as 'very poor', and similar conditions prevailed in the Dhaula Kuan area, where the AQI stood at 397, also falling under the 'very poor' category.

Dense Fog Engulfs North India