Delhi’s Air Quality Nears ‘Severe’ Category; AAI Warns Of Flight Disruptions As Dense Fog Blankets North India
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has warned that fog conditions are affecting visibility and may lead to delays in flight operations at select airports.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 10:13 AM IST
New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital deteriorated sharply on Sunday, edging dangerously close to the “severe” category as dense smog, plunging temperatures, and thick fog blanketed large swathes of northern India.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has warned that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Meanwhile, Delhi airport's passenger travel advisory, issued at 8 am earlier today, confirmed that flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport are running smoothly and without disruptions.
Passenger Advisory issued at 08:00 hours.#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory pic.twitter.com/5HwS6C3d0F— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 21, 2025
Multiple parts of Delhi experienced a dense haze, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high. The overall AQI was recorded at 390 around 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, several areas witnessed air quality deteriorating further to 'severe' levels.
In the Akshardham area, the AQI stood at 438, categorised as 'severe'. Similar conditions were reported from the Ghazipur area, where AQI levels were also recorded at 438, as per CPCB data. Central Delhi was not spared either, with India Gate and Kartavya Path showing a thick layer of smog hovering over the iconic stretch. The AQI in this area was recorded at 381, falling in the 'very poor' category.
#WATCH | Delhi: Drone visuals around the ISBT Kashmere Gate area as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) in the area is 448, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2025
(Visuals shot around 8.10 am) pic.twitter.com/M5X1vqXbK5
In east Delhi's Anand Vihar locality, pollution levels touched 'severe', with the AQI again at 438, making it one of the most polluted pockets of the capital on Sunday morning. The ITO area also remained under a blanket of smog, with the AQI recorded at 405, categorised as 'severe'.
Moreover, around the Barapullah flyover, the AQI was recorded at 382, categorised as 'very poor', and similar conditions prevailed in the Dhaula Kuan area, where the AQI stood at 397, also falling under the 'very poor' category.
Dense Fog Engulfs North India
A layer of dense fog enveloped northern India, affecting normal life in several areas. Visuals from the Taj View Point ADA showed the iconic monument barely visible. Similar conditions were witnessed in Ayodhya, where a dense layer of fog covered the city during the early morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Ayodhya was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | A layer of fog blankets the city amidst the cold wave. Visuals from Saryu Ghat.— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2025
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city today is expected to be 8.0°C and the maximum temperature 16.0°C. pic.twitter.com/bgbIsMq1sY
Moradabad also woke up to foggy conditions as a cold wave swept through the region. The IMD reported that the minimum temperature in Moradabad stood at 10 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach around 19 degrees Celsius.
#WATCH | Dense fog envelopes Dholpur city of Rajasthan. Minimum temperature forecasted at 11° C by the IMD. pic.twitter.com/nYaeFjKmdK— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2025
A layer of dense fog enveloped West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday morning, reducing visibility and disrupting normal movement in several areas. Visuals from the region showed thick fog blanketing open spaces, as cold winter conditions continued to prevail across parts of the state.
AAI Warns Of Flight Disruptions
The Airports Authority of India, in its advisory issued on Sunday, said,” Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities." Passengers have been advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities.
"The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority," AAI's X post read. The AAI also shared customer support contact numbers of major airlines to help passengers access real-time information regarding flight status. IndiGo passengers can reach out at 01244973838, while Air India has provided 011 6932 9333 for assistance. SpiceJet has listed +91 (0)124 4983410 and +91 (0)124 7101600, and Air India Express can be contacted at +91 124 443 5600 and +91 124 693 5600.
Akasa Air has shared its customer support number as 9606112131, while Alliance Air passengers may contact 044-35113511 for flight-related queries. This advisory comes amid ongoing fog in Northern cities, with similar warnings issued in recent days as dense fog has persisted, reducing visibility and prompting low-visibility procedures at major airports.
Meanwhile, Delhi airport's passenger travel advisory, issued at 8 am earlier today, confirmed that flight operations are running smoothly and without disruptions. "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are operating seamlessly," read the advisory.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of dense to very dense fog, further reducing visibility and compounding the impact of pollution. Orange alerts, the second-highest warning level, were issued for large parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh, cautioning residents and authorities about possible disruptions to road, rail, and air traffic.
In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. The restrictions under GRAP-IV include a ban on non-essential construction activities, the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.
