Delhi Weather Explained: Why Temperatures Dropped After Rain, And What’s Next
Why Delhi saw a sudden weather change: IMD explains the shift and predicts more rain, reports Rahul Chauhan.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: After 2-3 days of light but consistent rainfall, Delhi and other parts of northern India are witnessing a noticeable shift in weather, with temperatures dropping sharply and a cooler feel setting in across the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed this change to an active western disturbance, with more fluctuations likely over the coming days.
What Caused The Sudden Weather Change?
According to IMD scientist Akhil Shrivastava, the recent change is due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India. He said, “This change in weather is due to a western disturbance. Earlier, its location extended from north Pakistan to south Madhya Pradesh, and now it has shifted eastwards.”
He further explained that the system currently extends from north Haryana to north Chhattisgarh, affecting a large part of north India.
Western Disturbances are non-monsoonal weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and move eastwards with high-altitude westerly winds. As they travel across regions like Afghanistan and Pakistan before reaching India, they bring rain and snowfall, especially to northern India from November to March.
As a result, thunderstorm activity has been observed in parts of northwest India, while rainfall and snowfall have been reported in hilly regions. The shifting of this disturbance towards the east has played a key role in altering weather conditions in Delhi and nearby areas.
Shrivastava explained that cloud cover and rainfall led to a sharp dip in temperatures across Delhi. He added, “Due to rainfall and cloudiness, Delhi’s maximum temperature dropped to around 20-22°C, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal.” This sudden drop is significant, especially considering the usual temperature for this time of year.
He noted that temperatures were earlier hovering around 30-31°C, while the normal range is 31-32°C. The combination of cloud cover, reduced sunlight and light rainfall contributed to this noticeable cooling effect across the city.
Will It Rain Again On March 22-23?
Another western disturbance is expected to affect the region, bringing more cloudiness and light rainfall. “There is a possibility of cloudiness on March 22 and 23, along with very light rain or drizzle at isolated places,” Shrivastava said. He added that this system is currently located around 57° East longitude and will impact parts of northwest India, including Delhi.
However, he clarified that this disturbance will not be as strong as the current one. While it may lead to brief spells of drizzle and cloudy skies, it is unlikely to cause heavy rainfall or major disruptions to the weather.
Due to cloud cover and light rainfall, temperatures are expected to remain slightly lower than normal during this period. “We expect the maximum temperature to stay around 28-29°C during these two days,” the IMD scientist said. This indicates a moderate dip compared to usual conditions, though not as sharp as the recent fall.
Despite this, the temperature will still be relatively comfortable for residents. The gradual change also signals a transition phase before temperatures begin rising again.
What Happens After March 24?
Weather conditions are expected to stabilise once the disturbance passes. “From March 24 onwards, the weather will clear and temperatures will start rising again,” Shrivastava said. With clearer skies and increased sunlight, daytime temperatures are likely to increase steadily.
Over the next week, temperatures are expected to return to the normal range of around 31-32°C. This will mark a return to typical late-March weather conditions in Delhi.
Is This Unusual Weather?
Shrivastava clarified that such weather patterns are not uncommon and have been observed earlier as well. “This is not a rare activity. Western disturbances are a regular phenomenon that move from west to east,” he explained. These systems frequently influence weather across north India, especially during seasonal transitions.
He added that such disturbances often lead to temporary drops in temperature due to associated cloudiness, rainfall and thunderstorm activity. Once the system passes, temperatures usually return to normal levels.
Any More Changes Ahead?
The IMD is also tracking another western disturbance expected later in the week. “There is a possibility of another western disturbance around March 26, which we are currently monitoring,” he said. This indicates that weather conditions may continue to fluctuate slightly in the coming days.
However, the exact impact of this system will depend on its strength and movement. The IMD will continue to monitor developments and issue updates accordingly.
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