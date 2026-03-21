ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Weather Explained: Why Temperatures Dropped After Rain, And What’s Next

Delhi is expected to see more cloudy skies and cooler conditions in the coming days. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: After 2-3 days of light but consistent rainfall, Delhi and other parts of northern India are witnessing a noticeable shift in weather, with temperatures dropping sharply and a cooler feel setting in across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed this change to an active western disturbance, with more fluctuations likely over the coming days.

What Caused The Sudden Weather Change?

According to IMD scientist Akhil Shrivastava, the recent change is due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India. He said, “This change in weather is due to a western disturbance. Earlier, its location extended from north Pakistan to south Madhya Pradesh, and now it has shifted eastwards.”

He further explained that the system currently extends from north Haryana to north Chhattisgarh, affecting a large part of north India.

Western Disturbances are non-monsoonal weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and move eastwards with high-altitude westerly winds. As they travel across regions like Afghanistan and Pakistan before reaching India, they bring rain and snowfall, especially to northern India from November to March.

As a result, thunderstorm activity has been observed in parts of northwest India, while rainfall and snowfall have been reported in hilly regions. The shifting of this disturbance towards the east has played a key role in altering weather conditions in Delhi and nearby areas.

Shrivastava explained that cloud cover and rainfall led to a sharp dip in temperatures across Delhi. He added, “Due to rainfall and cloudiness, Delhi’s maximum temperature dropped to around 20-22°C, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal.” This sudden drop is significant, especially considering the usual temperature for this time of year.

He noted that temperatures were earlier hovering around 30-31°C, while the normal range is 31-32°C. The combination of cloud cover, reduced sunlight and light rainfall contributed to this noticeable cooling effect across the city.

Will It Rain Again On March 22-23?

Another western disturbance is expected to affect the region, bringing more cloudiness and light rainfall. “There is a possibility of cloudiness on March 22 and 23, along with very light rain or drizzle at isolated places,” Shrivastava said. He added that this system is currently located around 57° East longitude and will impact parts of northwest India, including Delhi.

However, he clarified that this disturbance will not be as strong as the current one. While it may lead to brief spells of drizzle and cloudy skies, it is unlikely to cause heavy rainfall or major disruptions to the weather.