Delhi Waqf Board Demands Protection After Eviction Notice Served to Historical Race Course Mosque
The mosque's Imam, Maulana Mohammad Haroon, alleged that the electricity and water supply to the mosque premises have been cut off.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 3:51 AM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2026 at 4:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Controversy has broken out regarding an eviction notice served on a historical mosque, built almost 125 years ago in the Race Course area of New Delhi, close to the residence of the Prime Minister.
The Waqf Board has written a letter to the Land and Development Office (L&DO), demanding security for the mosque, restoration of electricity and water supply, and intervention in the matter.
The mosque's Imam, Maulana Mohammad Haroon, alleged that the electricity and water supply to the mosque premises have been cut off. He said this is causing inconvenience to worshippers.
A letter sent by the Delhi Waqf Board on October 19 has become crucial in this matter. This letter is addressed to the L&DO Officer, Sankalp Bhawan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi. In the letter, the Waqf Board describes the mosque and graveyard as located on an area of approximately two bighas.
The Board claims that the property was notified as a Waqf property in the Delhi Administration's official gazette of September 8, 1977. The Board also states that the mosque is under its direct management and control, and that five-time prayers are regularly offered there.
The Waqf Board also cited the mosque's heritage status in its letter. According to the letter, the mosque is included in the NDMC's heritage list and cites a notification dated October 1, 2009. The Board, calling the mosque a Waqf property, has demanded its protection.
Additionally, they appealed to the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to restore electricity and water supply to the mosque. The letter also raises an important issue regarding the mosque's age.
The Waqf Board's letter cites its historical status and old government records. However, the exact date of the mosque's establishment needs to be verified based on available documents. Currently, the Waqf Board's primary focus is on the mosque's legal status, its preservation, and the restoration of its basic amenities.
Amid the controversy, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has also raised the issue of the mosque's security and its associated graveyard. A delegation from the organisation met Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and demanded his intervention.
Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also appealed to the central government to look into the matter and raised questions about the role of the Delhi Waqf Board.
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