ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Waqf Board Demands Protection After Eviction Notice Served to Historical Race Course Mosque

New Delhi: Controversy has broken out regarding an eviction notice served on a historical mosque, built almost 125 years ago in the Race Course area of New Delhi, close to the residence of the Prime Minister.

The Waqf Board has written a letter to the Land and Development Office (L&DO), demanding security for the mosque, restoration of electricity and water supply, and intervention in the matter.

The mosque's Imam, Maulana Mohammad Haroon, alleged that the electricity and water supply to the mosque premises have been cut off. He said this is causing inconvenience to worshippers.

A letter sent by the Delhi Waqf Board on October 19 has become crucial in this matter. This letter is addressed to the L&DO Officer, Sankalp Bhawan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi. In the letter, the Waqf Board describes the mosque and graveyard as located on an area of ​​approximately two bighas.

The Board claims that the property was notified as a Waqf property in the Delhi Administration's official gazette of September 8, 1977. The Board also states that the mosque is under its direct management and control, and that five-time prayers are regularly offered there.

The Waqf Board also cited the mosque's heritage status in its letter. According to the letter, the mosque is included in the NDMC's heritage list and cites a notification dated October 1, 2009. The Board, calling the mosque a Waqf property, has demanded its protection.