Delhi Wakes Up To Toxic Air As AQI Breaches 400 Mark

A thick layer of smog engulfs the Akshardham Temple as the air quality index (AQI) rises to the ‘Hazardous’ category in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality on Sunday morning, with pollution levels slipping deep into the ‘very poor’ category and touching ‘severe’ levels in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

A blanket of dense smog and calm morning winds trapped pollutants close to the surface, significantly reducing visibility and worsening breathing conditions across the region. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372 at 6:30 am, firmly placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

Pollution levels worsened further in several parts of the city, where AQI readings crossed the 400 mark, indicating ‘severe’ air quality. Among the most polluted areas were Wazirpur (425), Bawana (410), Rohini (409), RK Puram (418), and Dwarka (401), all of which recorded hazardous levels of pollution.

Across the city, most monitoring stations showed AQI levels between 300 and 400, reflecting widespread toxic air. In the NCR region, air quality remained alarmingly poor as well, with Faridabad (312), Gurugram (325), Greater Noida (308), Ghaziabad (322) and Noida (301) all recording AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ category. Meteorological conditions contributed heavily to the pollution build-up.