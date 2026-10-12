Delhi Wakes Up To Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm; IMD Issues Red Alert for Capital
IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall in north, west and east, and heavy showers in the south throughout this week.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi and the NCR region woke up to heavy rain, thunder and lightning on Monday morning, bringing relief from the warm October weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the national capital, warning of intense rain and strong winds.
The rain caused waterlogging in parts of the city, specially on roads in the Jhandewalan Temple area near Karol Bagh. Similar weather was witnessed in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. Commuters have been advised to check traffic conditions before leaving home and avoid waterlogging-prone areas.
Maximum temperatures in Delhi dropped by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature was between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius and maximum between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.
As per IMD's weather forecast, maximum temperature of 32-34°C may be recorded on October 13 and 33-35°C on October 14. The temperature drops to 31-33°C on October 15 and remains at 32-34°C on October 16 and 17. Minimum temperatures will be between 22 and 25°C, and the sky will remain partly cloudy, IMD stated.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi, stood at 93 as of 7 am on Monday. The AQI levels in Delhi-NCR cities were recorded at 98 in Faridabad, 93 in Gurugram, 95 in Ghaziabad, 102 in Greater Noida, and 108 in Noida. The AQI remains below 100 in most areas of the capital but ranges between 100 and 200 in some localities.
The IMD has issued a red alert for all 11 districts of Delhi, warning that these areas may witness rainfall of more than 15 mm per hour, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of around 60 kmph. An orange alert was issued for parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
The IMD's national bulletin says isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from October 12 to 15. A thunderstorm with winds of 50-60 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on October 12. On October 13, thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. Such activity is expected to continue at isolated places till October 15.
Rain in Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh
Punjab is likely to get isolated to scattered rain from October 12 to 14 and widespread showers on October 15. West Uttar Pradesh may see rain from October 12 to 16, and East Uttar Pradesh on October 15 and 16. West Rajasthan is likely to have rain from October 12 to 15, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on October 13 to 15. East Rajasthan may see rain on October 13.
Hills Brace for Rain and Lightning
Himachal Pradesh is likely to get rain on October 12 and 13, and again from October 16 to 18. It could see fairly widespread to widespread rain on October 14 and 15, along with thunder and lightning until October 15. Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad may see rain on October 12 and 14, and on October 16 and 17. It could see fairly widespread to widespread rain on October 13 and 15. Uttarakhand is likely to see rain until October 18.
Showers in Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Eastern States
Chhattisgarh may see isolated to scattered rain from October 12 to 18. It could also see thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph on October 12 and 13. Bihar is likely to get rain on October 12 and again from October 15 to 18, with thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 kmph from October 16 to 18. Jharkhand may see rain on October 12 and 13, and Odisha from October 12 to 18. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to receive rain from October 14 to 18, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may witness it from October 16 to 18. Andaman and Nicobar Islands may receive rain from October 12 to 18.
Northeast India: Rain Throughout the Week
Isolated to scattered rain is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from October 12 to 18. Assam and Meghalaya may see rain from October 13 to 18, and Arunachal Pradesh from October 15 to 18.
South India: Heavy Rain Warning for Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive rain from October 12 to 18. Kerala and Mahe are likely to get rain on October 12 to 14, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rain from October 15 to 18. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from October 16 to 18. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may see thunderstorms with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, from October 12 to 15. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema may see strong surface winds from October 12 to 15.
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