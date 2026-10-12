ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Wakes Up To Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm; IMD Issues Red Alert for Capital

New Delhi: Delhi and the NCR region woke up to heavy rain, thunder and lightning on Monday morning, bringing relief from the warm October weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the national capital, warning of intense rain and strong winds.

The rain caused waterlogging in parts of the city, specially on roads in the Jhandewalan Temple area near Karol Bagh. Similar weather was witnessed in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. Commuters have been advised to check traffic conditions before leaving home and avoid waterlogging-prone areas.

Maximum temperatures in Delhi dropped by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature was between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius and maximum between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD's weather forecast, maximum temperature of 32-34°C may be recorded on October 13 and 33-35°C on October 14. The temperature drops to 31-33°C on October 15 and remains at 32-34°C on October 16 and 17. Minimum temperatures will be between 22 and 25°C, and the sky will remain partly cloudy, IMD stated.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi, stood at 93 as of 7 am on Monday. The AQI levels in Delhi-NCR cities were recorded at 98 in Faridabad, 93 in Gurugram, 95 in Ghaziabad, 102 in Greater Noida, and 108 in Noida. The AQI remains below 100 in most areas of the capital but ranges between 100 and 200 in some localities.

The IMD has issued a red alert for all 11 districts of Delhi, warning that these areas may witness rainfall of more than 15 mm per hour, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of around 60 kmph. An orange alert was issued for parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD's national bulletin says isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from October 12 to 15. A thunderstorm with winds of 50-60 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on October 12. On October 13, thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. Such activity is expected to continue at isolated places till October 15.

Rain in Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

Punjab is likely to get isolated to scattered rain from October 12 to 14 and widespread showers on October 15. West Uttar Pradesh may see rain from October 12 to 16, and East Uttar Pradesh on October 15 and 16. West Rajasthan is likely to have rain from October 12 to 15, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on October 13 to 15. East Rajasthan may see rain on October 13.