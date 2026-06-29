ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Waits For Monsoon As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms; Heavy Showers To Lash Several States

People walk on Kartavya Path amid dust storm and gusty winds in New Delhi on Sunday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The national capital and its nearby region continue to reel under intense heat as residents await the arrival of the southwest monsoon.

The rising temperatures have disappointed Delhiites as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier indicated that the monsoon could reach the city around June 27. However, the rains have been delayed, making this the first June in the past four years without full-fledged monsoon showers in Delhi.

The IMD has forecast a slight chance of rainfall over Delhi till July 4, while private forecaster Skymet expects the southwest monsoon to arrive around July 5.

Once the monsoon reaches the capital, Delhi is likely to witness widespread rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, bringing relief from the prolonged heat. However, the showers could also trigger waterlogging and traffic snarls across several parts of the city.

Weather experts attribute the delay mainly to the absence of a strong low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and the persistence of hot, dry northwesterly winds over northwest India.

According to the IMD's latest All India Weather Bulletin, atmospheric conditions are now gradually becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon.

The official monsoon map shows that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari, indicating that the rain-bearing system is steadily advancing northwards.

The weather office has said the monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three to four days. A fresh western disturbance is also expected to affect northwest India from July 2, further supporting rainfall activity.

Delhi's Hottest Morning

Even as monsoon conditions improved across the country, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remained firmly gripped by heat. The city recorded its warmest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature at 31.1°C, 3.2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature reached 41.8°C, nearly 4.6°C above the seasonal average.

Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded the official maximum temperature of 41.8°C, while Lodhi Road registered 42.1°C, making it one of the hottest stations in the capital.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Delhi till June 30. Thereafter, temperatures are expected to fall gradually by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius between June 30 and July 2 as rainfall activity increases over northwest India.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also likely over Delhi and adjoining areas during the coming days.

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said people often mistake humidity for rising temperatures. According to him, even before the monsoon arrives, moisture-laden winds raise humidity, making the weather feel significantly hotter than the actual temperature.

He advised people to avoid direct exposure to the afternoon sun, remain hydrated, wear light-coloured cotton clothes and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.

Monsoon Gathers Pace Across India

The southwest monsoon has picked up pace across several parts of the country. According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, and, during the next few days, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The weather office has also indicated that monsoon activity will gradually expand further north after these regions are covered.

Northwest India

The IMD has forecast a wet spell across much of northwest India till July 4. Scattered to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast over parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected across the region.

The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. As rainfall activity increases, daytime temperatures across northwest India are expected to fall by 4-6°C over the next three days.

East And Northeast India

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over eastern and northeastern states over the next several days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with isolated places receiving extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy showers have also been forecast over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.