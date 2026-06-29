Delhi Waits For Monsoon As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms; Heavy Showers To Lash Several States
The IMD expects the southwest monsoon to advance further this week, bringing rain to northwest India and Delhi | Anikta Kumari reports.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The national capital and its nearby region continue to reel under intense heat as residents await the arrival of the southwest monsoon.
The rising temperatures have disappointed Delhiites as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier indicated that the monsoon could reach the city around June 27. However, the rains have been delayed, making this the first June in the past four years without full-fledged monsoon showers in Delhi.
The IMD has forecast a slight chance of rainfall over Delhi till July 4, while private forecaster Skymet expects the southwest monsoon to arrive around July 5.
Once the monsoon reaches the capital, Delhi is likely to witness widespread rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, bringing relief from the prolonged heat. However, the showers could also trigger waterlogging and traffic snarls across several parts of the city.
Weather experts attribute the delay mainly to the absence of a strong low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and the persistence of hot, dry northwesterly winds over northwest India.
According to the IMD's latest All India Weather Bulletin, atmospheric conditions are now gradually becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon.
The official monsoon map shows that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari, indicating that the rain-bearing system is steadily advancing northwards.
The weather office has said the monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three to four days. A fresh western disturbance is also expected to affect northwest India from July 2, further supporting rainfall activity.
Delhi's Hottest Morning
Even as monsoon conditions improved across the country, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remained firmly gripped by heat. The city recorded its warmest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature at 31.1°C, 3.2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature reached 41.8°C, nearly 4.6°C above the seasonal average.
Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded the official maximum temperature of 41.8°C, while Lodhi Road registered 42.1°C, making it one of the hottest stations in the capital.
According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Delhi till June 30. Thereafter, temperatures are expected to fall gradually by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius between June 30 and July 2 as rainfall activity increases over northwest India.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also likely over Delhi and adjoining areas during the coming days.
Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said people often mistake humidity for rising temperatures. According to him, even before the monsoon arrives, moisture-laden winds raise humidity, making the weather feel significantly hotter than the actual temperature.
He advised people to avoid direct exposure to the afternoon sun, remain hydrated, wear light-coloured cotton clothes and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.
Monsoon Gathers Pace Across India
The southwest monsoon has picked up pace across several parts of the country. According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, and, during the next few days, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The weather office has also indicated that monsoon activity will gradually expand further north after these regions are covered.
- Northwest India
The IMD has forecast a wet spell across much of northwest India till July 4. Scattered to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Heavy rainfall has been forecast over parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected across the region.
The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. As rainfall activity increases, daytime temperatures across northwest India are expected to fall by 4-6°C over the next three days.
- East And Northeast India
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over eastern and northeastern states over the next several days.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with isolated places receiving extremely heavy rainfall.
Heavy showers have also been forecast over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
The weather office has also warned of moderate to intense lightning activity across eastern and northeastern India during the next two to three days and advised residents to remain alert during periods of intense weather.
- Central India
The IMD has forecast increased rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha as the southwest monsoon advances further inland.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several districts of Madhya Pradesh, while Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are also expected to receive widespread showers during the coming days. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely across the region, with moderate to intense lightning activity expected over parts of central India over the next two to three days.
According to the weather office, isolated places in West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha may receive very heavy rainfall between July 1 and July 4 as monsoon systems strengthen.
- West India
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Kutch during the coming week. Heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat, with very heavy rainfall expected over parts of Konkan and Goa between July 1 and July 4.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds have also been forecast over Maharashtra and Gujarat, while temperatures are expected to gradually decline across the region as monsoon activity intensifies.
- South India
The weather office has forecast active monsoon conditions across southern India throughout the week.
Widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely across most southern states.
The IMD has also warned of strong surface winds over Karnataka and adjoining areas during the next several days.
Floods And Landslides Disrupt Normal Life
Heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods and landslides in Sikkim, washing away roads and bridges and disrupting connectivity in several areas.
In Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, incessant rainfall has inundated parts of Amravati and Jalgaon, with floodwaters entering hospitals and residential colonies, prompting rescue and relief operations.
Experts cautioned that while heavy rainfall often raises concerns after earthquakes or vice versa, the two events are unrelated.
They explained that floods are caused by intense rainfall, river overflow, and poor drainage systems, whereas earthquakes occur due to tectonic plate movements beneath Earth's surface. There is no direct scientific connection between the two.
Safety And Fishermen Advisories, Latest IMD Observations
Experts urged residents living in flood-prone areas to avoid entering waterlogged roads, to follow evacuation advisories issued by local authorities, and to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall.
During earthquakes, they advised people to follow the "Drop, Cover and Hold On" safety protocol and move to open spaces only after the shaking stops.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into several parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea until July 3 due to rough sea conditions.
The advisory covers the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin region, Lakshadweep area, Konkan-Goa coast, Karnataka coast, Kerala coast, Odisha coast, Andhra coast and the Andaman Sea, where squally winds may reach 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph.
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall was recorded in several parts of the country during the past 24 hours.
Cherrapunji in Meghalaya received 18 cm of rainfall, while Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh recorded 12 cm. Mumbai (Santacruz) received 10 cm, and several parts of Kerala also recorded heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 44.4°C, highlighting the sharp contrast between heatwave conditions over parts of northwest India and active monsoon conditions elsewhere.
What Lies Ahead?
The IMD said monsoon conditions are becoming increasingly favourable across India. Over the next four days, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance into the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, before progressing into Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region.
For Delhi, the wait for the monsoon may last only a few more days. While the rains are expected to bring much-needed relief from soaring temperatures, authorities have advised residents to remain prepared for thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, waterlogging and traffic disruptions as monsoon activity strengthens across north India.
The IMD has also urged people across the country to closely monitor official weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, as weather conditions are expected to remain highly dynamic through the week.
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