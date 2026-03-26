Delhi University’s ‘Carbon Garden’ Emerges As Low-Cost Solution To India’s Air Pollution Crisis
A 2,000 sq ft biodiversity-based Carbon Garden in Delhi demonstrates how plants and microorganisms can reduce toxic gases, offering a scalable, low-cost urban pollution solution.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: At a time when air pollution has become the biggest concern in Indian cities, particularly in Delhi, a small but scientifically robust intervention dubbed as the 'Carbon Garden,' is taking shape at University of Delhi. The initiative is being seen as the answer to manage and curb pollution in a scalable, low-cost model way that promises to combat toxic air.
Air pollution remains one of the most severe public health threats globally with the World Health Organization, putting the figures at over 7 million deaths linked to it each year. In India alone, the toll stands at an estimated 1.7 million annually. The World Air Quality Report 2025 further highlights the crisis, putting India in the sixth position as the most polluted country based on PM2.5 levels. Cities like Loni, Byrnihat, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Ula feature among the world’s most polluted urban centres.
Against this backdrop, the Carbon Garden developed at Delhi University seems like a nature-based solution tailored for space-constrained cities. The project, led by Head of the Botany Department, Dinabandhu Sahu, was developed over nearly three years. The Carbon Garden is designed as an 'urban ecosystem model' that leverages plant-microbe interactions to absorb and neutralise harmful pollutants.
It is spread across just 2,000 square feet, and the garden hosts around 50 species of plants that include herbs, shrubs and trees. Despite its modest size, it functions as a mini biodiversity park.
What sets the Carbon Garden apart is its integration of multiple biological systems, ranging from algae and fungi to bacteria and higher plants. "These organisms work in tandem to absorb pollutants such as carbon monoxide and methane," explained Sahu.
Explaining how it works, the professor said that the microorganisms play a critical role by producing enzymes that break down toxic gases into less harmful or even useful compounds. "The model also contributes to soil regeneration, enhancing its ecological value beyond air purification," he informed.
The model got a lot of attention and appreciation at the National Conference on Carbon Gardens: An Urban Ecosystem Service Model to Combat Toxic Air, hosted by Delhi University. Experts at the conference maintained that the Carbon Garden is cost-effective and adaptable, making it suitable for adoption in densely populated cities across India.
Environmental experts also stressed that technological or ecological solutions alone are insufficient without behavioural change. Shweta Thakur Nanda, Founder and Managing Director of Morning Sprout Consulting Pvt Ltd, stated that vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and crop residue burning continue to drive rising pollution levels.
"Citizens need to play an active role by opting for public transport, managing waste responsibly and adopting environmentally conscious practices. Small collective actions can reduce pollution levels in a big way,” she noted, adding that models like the Carbon Garden can amplify such efforts.
Senior scientist Rooplal from the Indian National Science Academy spoke on the importance of integrating microorganisms more systematically into such initiatives. He noted that combining plant systems with microbial processes can enhance bioremediation, enabling the garden to tackle not just air pollution but other environmental contaminants as well.
Experts believe that with wider adoption and community participation, the Carbon Garden could evolve into a comprehensive, nature-based solution for India’s growing pollution crisis.
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