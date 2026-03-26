ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi University’s ‘Carbon Garden’ Emerges As Low-Cost Solution To India’s Air Pollution Crisis

New Delhi: At a time when air pollution has become the biggest concern in Indian cities, particularly in Delhi, a small but scientifically robust intervention dubbed as the 'Carbon Garden,' is taking shape at University of Delhi. The initiative is being seen as the answer to manage and curb pollution in a scalable, low-cost model way that promises to combat toxic air.

Air pollution remains one of the most severe public health threats globally with the World Health Organization, putting the figures at over 7 million deaths linked to it each year. In India alone, the toll stands at an estimated 1.7 million annually. The World Air Quality Report 2025 further highlights the crisis, putting India in the sixth position as the most polluted country based on PM2.5 levels. Cities like Loni, Byrnihat, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Ula feature among the world’s most polluted urban centres.

Delhi University’s ‘Carbon Garden’ Emerges As Low-Cost Solution To India’s Air Pollution Crisis (ETV Bharat)

Against this backdrop, the Carbon Garden developed at Delhi University seems like a nature-based solution tailored for space-constrained cities. The project, led by Head of the Botany Department, Dinabandhu Sahu, was developed over nearly three years. The Carbon Garden is designed as an 'urban ecosystem model' that leverages plant-microbe interactions to absorb and neutralise harmful pollutants.

It is spread across just 2,000 square feet, and the garden hosts around 50 species of plants that include herbs, shrubs and trees. Despite its modest size, it functions as a mini biodiversity park.

What sets the Carbon Garden apart is its integration of multiple biological systems, ranging from algae and fungi to bacteria and higher plants. "These organisms work in tandem to absorb pollutants such as carbon monoxide and methane," explained Sahu.