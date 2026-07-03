ETV Bharat / bharat

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh Reappointed For Second Term

New Delhi: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh has been appointed to the top post for a second term. The Ministry of Education has issued an official order in this regard, making him the first to achieve the feat.

According to the order, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, exercising her authority as the visitor of Delhi University, has approved Prof. Singh’s reappointment. His new term will commence on October 8, 2026, and continue until 2031.

The Education Ministry has forwarded the order to the Registrar of Delhi University to facilitate the completion of further administrative procedures. It has been clarified that the terms and conditions of Prof. Singh's new tenure will remain the same as before, as his powers, responsibilities, and administrative functions will operate under the University Act, Statutes, and Ordinances.

In 2023, the central government resurrected a nearly decade-old proposal and approved an amendment to the statutes of DU, enabling the reappointment of the vice chancellor.

Earlier, the Delhi University Act prohibited a second term for the vice chancellor via reappointment.

The letter of his reappointment has been sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC), Delhi Technological University (DTU), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the President’s Secretariat, and senior officials within the Ministry of Education. Additionally, steps have been taken to make the order available on the Ministry’s website.