DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh Reappointed For Second Term
Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh reappointed for a second term starting October 2026, following a 2023 amendment allowing reappointments under the University Act.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh has been appointed to the top post for a second term. The Ministry of Education has issued an official order in this regard, making him the first to achieve the feat.
According to the order, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, exercising her authority as the visitor of Delhi University, has approved Prof. Singh’s reappointment. His new term will commence on October 8, 2026, and continue until 2031.
The Education Ministry has forwarded the order to the Registrar of Delhi University to facilitate the completion of further administrative procedures. It has been clarified that the terms and conditions of Prof. Singh's new tenure will remain the same as before, as his powers, responsibilities, and administrative functions will operate under the University Act, Statutes, and Ordinances.
In 2023, the central government resurrected a nearly decade-old proposal and approved an amendment to the statutes of DU, enabling the reappointment of the vice chancellor.
Earlier, the Delhi University Act prohibited a second term for the vice chancellor via reappointment.
The letter of his reappointment has been sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC), Delhi Technological University (DTU), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the President’s Secretariat, and senior officials within the Ministry of Education. Additionally, steps have been taken to make the order available on the Ministry’s website.
Singh earlier served as the Delhi Technological University vice chancellor, director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (2014 to 2017), and vice chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (2011 to 2014).
He had also served as the Dean of the University School of Information Technology (2001 to 2006), Controller of Examinations (2006 to 2011) and Director of Students’ Welfare of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.
President of the National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF), AK Bhagi, welcomed Prof. Singh’s reappointment. The organisation described the decision as a “historic milestone”.
"Prof. Singh’s first term saw the completion of several crucial tasks, such as the regularisation of teachers, promotions, the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the introduction of the ‘Single Girl Child’ quota, laptop distribution, and ensuring equal opportunities in the admission process,” he said.
The Rashtriya Loktantrik Shikshak Morcha expressed hope that the second term would lead to the resolution of issues regarding teacher regularisation, time-bound promotions, PhD/M.Phil. increments, research publications, and other pending matters. “We hope that a positive dialogue between teachers’ organisations and the university administration will continue,” it said.
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