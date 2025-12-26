Delhi University To Introduce One-Year Master's Programmes From 2026
Delhi University has approved guidelines for one-year postgraduate courses under NEP, applicable to four-year undergraduate graduates from the 2026 batch onward.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major academic reform, Delhi University (DU) has finalised guidelines to introduce a one-year Master’s degree under the National Education Policy (NEP), to be implemented starting with the 2026 batch of four-year undergraduate graduates.
This marks the biggest change at the PG level since the introduction of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). According to the guidelines, both the one-year and two-year PG programmes will run in tandem, allowing both formats to coexist at the university.
One-Year PG Initially Only For DU FYUP Graduates
In the initial phase, only DU students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree in the same subject as their intended MA or MSc will be eligible for admission to the one-year postgraduate programmes. Selection will be strictly merit-based.
Students with a three-year undergraduate degree, or those who completed a four-year degree with a minor subject, will remain eligible only for the two-year PG programmes.
Departments Where A One-Year PG Will Be Offered
The one-year PG courses will be introduced only in departments where the same subject is offered as a major at the four-year undergraduate level. The new system will not be implemented for all subjects at once.
Seat Allocation Formula
DU has specified that, for each department, the number of seats allocated to the one-year PG will be at least 20 per cent of the department’s sanctioned intake, up to a maximum of 45 seats, depending on the department's size.
- In smaller humanities departments, the cap may be as high as 40 per cent
- In lab-based science departments, the limit will be 20 per cent
- Large departments will have a fixed seat cap
Three Academic Pathways
Under the new framework, students will have three academic options:
- Coursework only
- Coursework plus research
- Research only
Eligibility for these options will depend on a student’s academic performance, credits earned, and research readiness.
Avoiding Duplication, Recognising Prior Learning
If there is more than 30 per cent overlap between subjects studied in the fourth year of FYUP and the PG syllabus, students will not be allowed to repeat those PG courses.
Additionally, FYUP students opting for the two-year PG programme may be exempted from some first-year PG courses under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), provided they have completed at least four Discipline-Specific Electives (DSEs) in the fourth year of undergraduate study.
Some Courses To Continue Under Old System
In the first phase, the one-year PG will not be introduced in all subjects. Disciplines such as Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Journalism, Linguistics and Russian (until 2027–28) will continue with the two-year PG format.
Courses, including Biophysics, Genetics, Forensic Science, MBA, MFA, Physiotherapy and Public Health, will also remain under the existing structure.
