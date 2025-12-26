ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi University To Introduce One-Year Master's Programmes From 2026

New Delhi: In a major academic reform, Delhi University (DU) has finalised guidelines to introduce a one-year Master’s degree under the National Education Policy (NEP), to be implemented starting with the 2026 batch of four-year undergraduate graduates.

This marks the biggest change at the PG level since the introduction of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). According to the guidelines, both the one-year and two-year PG programmes will run in tandem, allowing both formats to coexist at the university.

One-Year PG Initially Only For DU FYUP Graduates

In the initial phase, only DU students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree in the same subject as their intended MA or MSc will be eligible for admission to the one-year postgraduate programmes. Selection will be strictly merit-based.

Students with a three-year undergraduate degree, or those who completed a four-year degree with a minor subject, will remain eligible only for the two-year PG programmes.

Departments Where A One-Year PG Will Be Offered

The one-year PG courses will be introduced only in departments where the same subject is offered as a major at the four-year undergraduate level. The new system will not be implemented for all subjects at once.

Seat Allocation Formula

DU has specified that, for each department, the number of seats allocated to the one-year PG will be at least 20 per cent of the department’s sanctioned intake, up to a maximum of 45 seats, depending on the department's size.