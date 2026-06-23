Delhi University Releases Second PG Seat Allocation List; 2,964 Students Allotted Seats
DU's second postgraduate admission list allotted 2,964 seats, with 3,399 students freezing admissions and 2,448 opting for upgrades.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
New Delhi: The University of Delhi has released the second round seat allocation list for admissions to postgraduate (PG) programmes.
A total of 2,964 students have been allotted fresh seats in this round. According to information released by the university, 8,150 students had confirmed their admissions in the first round.
The results of the second round have been published on the PG admission portal, and candidates can check their allotted seats online.
The postgraduate admission process at the Delhi University (DU) is being conducted in multiple phases. Of the students allotted seats in the first round, 8,150 confirmed their admissions.
Based on vacant seats and student preferences, the university completed the second round of seat allocation.
University officials said the second round provided an opportunity to students who either did not receive a seat in the first round or were waiting for a better option.
In the second round, 2,964 students were allotted seats. Students can check details of their allotted course and college through their login credentials on the PG admission portal.
The university has also released the minimum allocation scores for various programmes, helping students understand the score range up to which seats have been allotted in different courses.
Following the second round, many students have accepted their allotted seats. According to university data, 3,399 students selected the ‘Freeze’ option, indicating that they are satisfied with their allotted seat and do not wish to be considered for further rounds. Their admission process will continue in the allotted seat.
2,448 Students Opt For Upgrade
Meanwhile, 2,448 students selected the ‘Upgrade’ option. This means they have accepted their current seat but wish to be considered for a preferred course or college in subsequent rounds.
According to the university, 2,303 students have neither selected the Freeze nor Upgrade option. Such students must clarify their status within the stipulated deadline. Failure to complete the process on time may result in the loss of their allotted seat.
The university has urged candidates to regularly check the admission portal and complete all required formalities within the prescribed timeline.
Third Allocation List For Law Programme Released
Alongside PG admissions, Delhi University has also released the third round seat allocation list for its five-year integrated law programme.
According to university officials, 104 students have confirmed admission to the programme so far. Information on the third-round cut-off and seat allocation is available on the university website, and candidates can access it using their login credentials.
Delhi University said subsequent phases of the admission process will continue as per schedule. Upcoming rounds will be important for students who have opted for upgrades or are yet to secure a seat.
The university has advised all applicants to rely only on information available through the official admission portal and website.
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