ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi University Releases Second PG Seat Allocation List; 2,964 Students Allotted Seats

Delhi University has allotted 2,964 seats in the second round of postgraduate admissions. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has released the second round seat allocation list for admissions to postgraduate (PG) programmes.

A total of 2,964 students have been allotted fresh seats in this round. According to information released by the university, 8,150 students had confirmed their admissions in the first round.

The results of the second round have been published on the PG admission portal, and candidates can check their allotted seats online.

The postgraduate admission process at the Delhi University (DU) is being conducted in multiple phases. Of the students allotted seats in the first round, 8,150 confirmed their admissions.

Based on vacant seats and student preferences, the university completed the second round of seat allocation.

University officials said the second round provided an opportunity to students who either did not receive a seat in the first round or were waiting for a better option.

In the second round, 2,964 students were allotted seats. Students can check details of their allotted course and college through their login credentials on the PG admission portal.

The university has also released the minimum allocation scores for various programmes, helping students understand the score range up to which seats have been allotted in different courses.

Following the second round, many students have accepted their allotted seats. According to university data, 3,399 students selected the ‘Freeze’ option, indicating that they are satisfied with their allotted seat and do not wish to be considered for further rounds. Their admission process will continue in the allotted seat.