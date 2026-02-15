ETV Bharat / bharat

DU Protest Turns Into Political Row: FIRs Registered After Assault Allegations

New Delhi: A protest organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA) and other student groups outside the Arts Faculty of Delhi University on Friday turned violent, with student groups alleging assault and counter-accusations emerging from rival organisations. Police have registered two FIRs and launched an investigation into the incident.

The protest was held to mark "All India Vanchit Adhikar Diwas", with students demanding implementation of UGC regulations and measures against caste discrimination on campus. According to AISA, the gathering was disrupted by right-wing elements, leading to scuffles and allegations of manhandling.

AISA alleged that its Delhi University Secretary, Anjali, was assaulted during the protest and claimed she was attacked by a YouTuber present at the site. Another activist, Tanvi, was also allegedly manhandled. Following the incident, AISA members went to the Maurice Nagar police station to file a complaint.

Tensions escalated further outside the police station, where students alleged that more than 50 activists from other organisations assembled and raised slogans against those inside. Protesters claimed the police did not act promptly to disperse the crowd.

Student groups have demanded immediate legal action against those responsible, strict implementation of UGC regulations to curb caste discrimination, and enhanced security for students both on campus and at police stations.

Meanwhile, the The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed a contrasting account of the events. The Delhi State Secretary of ABVP alleged that a female YouTuber was attacked at the protest site. ABVP has demanded strict action from both the Delhi Police and the university administration against the AISA members.

The woman YouTuber said she had gone to cover the protest demanding implementation of the new UGC regulations and was attacked after being asked for her name.