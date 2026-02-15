DU Protest Turns Into Political Row: FIRs Registered After Assault Allegations
Published : February 15, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: A protest organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA) and other student groups outside the Arts Faculty of Delhi University on Friday turned violent, with student groups alleging assault and counter-accusations emerging from rival organisations. Police have registered two FIRs and launched an investigation into the incident.
The protest was held to mark "All India Vanchit Adhikar Diwas", with students demanding implementation of UGC regulations and measures against caste discrimination on campus. According to AISA, the gathering was disrupted by right-wing elements, leading to scuffles and allegations of manhandling.
AISA alleged that its Delhi University Secretary, Anjali, was assaulted during the protest and claimed she was attacked by a YouTuber present at the site. Another activist, Tanvi, was also allegedly manhandled. Following the incident, AISA members went to the Maurice Nagar police station to file a complaint.
Tensions escalated further outside the police station, where students alleged that more than 50 activists from other organisations assembled and raised slogans against those inside. Protesters claimed the police did not act promptly to disperse the crowd.
Student groups have demanded immediate legal action against those responsible, strict implementation of UGC regulations to curb caste discrimination, and enhanced security for students both on campus and at police stations.
Meanwhile, the The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed a contrasting account of the events. The Delhi State Secretary of ABVP alleged that a female YouTuber was attacked at the protest site. ABVP has demanded strict action from both the Delhi Police and the university administration against the AISA members.
The woman YouTuber said she had gone to cover the protest demanding implementation of the new UGC regulations and was attacked after being asked for her name.
"I had gone to cover the protest, as I regularly do. Before I could even take out my mic, a person behind me tried to instigate me by repeatedly taking my name. When I asked him what the issue was, he asked for my name and caste. I told him my name and asked what had happened. After that, things escalated," PTI cited the YouTuber as saying.
The Delhi Police said two FIRs have been filed based on the complaints by the YouTuber and a female AISA student.
Responding on the allegations, Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Central), said, "Two FIRs have been registered under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated. Police are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the case based on available evidence, video footage, and witnesses. The culprits will be identified and strict legal action will be taken against them soon."
Meanwhile, Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the incident was a matter of concern and maintaining social harmony was everyone's responsibility.
The Delhi University VC posted on X, requesting all teachers and students to maintain harmony among themselves. "Do not engage in any activity that increases mutual discord and harms the image of the nation and the university," he said.
At the University of Delhi, we may come from diverse backgrounds, but we unite as one family in the spirit of Rashtra Pratham. I appeal to everyone to remain patient while the UGC Regulations 2026 are under consideration by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.— Yogesh Singh (@YeDesHaiMera) February 14, 2026
Singh said students from all states of India and all communities study in the university. "Social harmony is the greatest thing, and maintaining it is the duty of all of us," he wrote on X.
