Delhi University: Miranda House Physics Department Develops Hydrogen Sensor; Prototype Manufactured Inhouse
Hydrogen gas leak detection has many applications for preventing accidents, from petrol pumps and hydrogen-powered vehicles to factories using hydrogen fuel.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
New Delhi: In the future, vehicles, industries, and machinery powered by hydrogen fuel may become commonplace. However, this shift will also bring with it an increased risk of gas leaks and explosions. To mitigate this very danger, scientists from the Department of Physics at Miranda House, Delhi University, have developed a specialised hydrogen gas sensor.
The sensor monitors the surrounding air and is capable of detecting even minute traces of hydrogen present in the atmosphere, immediately alerting people by ringing a shrill alarm. The sensor continuously monitors ambient air. The moment hydrogen enters its detection range, the sensor's semiconductor reacts, causing a change in its electrical resistance. An electronic system measures this change, displaying the concentration of the gas on a screen in parts per million (ppm). If the gas concentration begins to approach dangerous levels, the sensor immediately sounds a buzzer to alert people, enabling the timely implementation of safety measures and preventing major accidents.
Why Such A Sensor Is Essential For Hydrogen Fuel Applications
Professor Monika Tomar explained that hydrogen gas is extremely light and highly flammable. If a leak occurs in a pipeline, cylinder, or machinery, and remains undetected — it could trigger a massive explosion. This was the genesis for developing the technology to detect the presence of the gas early. She noted that over the past few years, global efforts toward using hydrogen as a fuel source have accelerated significantly. In the near future, hydrogen-powered vehicles, machinery, and industrial equipment are likely to become standard fixtures. In such a scenario, a robust hydrogen detection system will become absolutely indispensable for ensuring safety.
The team from the Department of Physics, comprising professors Tomar, Anjali Sharma, Kajal Jindal, Reema Gupta, Arijit Chaudhury, Mallika Verma, and Vilasini Naorem, has successfully developed a prototype of this sensor entirely in their inhouse laboratory. Everything, from the sensor chip to its packaging and electronic circuitry, was manufactured entirely within the department. Even the blue housing used for the chip was produced in the Miranda House laboratory using a 3D printer.
Successful Field Trials Conducted at a Gas Filling Station
Professor Tomar said their sensor was not confined to the laboratory, but underwent rigorous testing under real-world conditions. She said for the past five months, the sensor has been installed at a gas filling station, where it continuously monitors the surrounding atmosphere for hydrogen gas. If the concentration of the gas rises, the sensor immediately triggers an alert.
She also said the high sensitivity makes the sensor capable of detecting presence of hydrogen in minute quantities, as low as 10 ppm. She added that if even a slight hydrogen leak occurs within a 1 metre radius, the sensor can detect it. A key feature, she said, is its ability to continuously monitor the atmosphere while simultaneously providing a precise reading of the actual gas concentration.
Two Distinct Types of Sensors Developed
The researchers have developed two distinct types of devices for hydrogen detection. The first is an alarm-based sensor: If hydrogen levels begin to approach the hazardous threshold, it emits a loud alarm for nearby individuals to take necessary precautions in time. The second sensor performs quantitative measurements; it continuously displays the exact concentration of hydrogen gas (in ppm) present in the environment. Once the gas has dissipated, the display reverts to signalling "Clean Air".
Associate professor Anjali Sharma said the hydrogen gas sensor operates on semiconductor technology and the principle of conductometric gas sensing. In this mechanism, when hydrogen gas comes into contact with the sensor chip, it causes a change in the electrical resistance of the semiconductor material. This change in resistance is measured by an electronic system. Based on this data, the concentration of hydrogen in the vicinity is determined.
She explained that as soon as the gas approaches the sensor, its concentration begins to appear on the display. Once the gas dissipates, the resistance reverts to its normal state, and the screen displays 'Clean Air' once again.
A Technology Ready for the Market
Professor Tomar said the prototype for this technology is fully developed; should an industrial partner come forward, it could be launched commercially in the market. However, realising this would require the large-scale development of techniques such as semiconductor device fabrication and thin-film deposition. She noted that RF magnetron sputtering technology was used in the creation of the sensor.
She further pointed out that semiconductor manufacturing is currently receiving a significant boost in the country, with several new fabrication laboratories being established. Consequently, in the near future, this technology could be scaled up for mass production.
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