ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi University: Miranda House Physics Department Develops Hydrogen Sensor; Prototype Manufactured Inhouse

New Delhi: In the future, vehicles, industries, and machinery powered by hydrogen fuel may become commonplace. However, this shift will also bring with it an increased risk of gas leaks and explosions. To mitigate this very danger, scientists from the Department of Physics at Miranda House, Delhi University, have developed a specialised hydrogen gas sensor.

The sensor monitors the surrounding air and is capable of detecting even minute traces of hydrogen present in the atmosphere, immediately alerting people by ringing a shrill alarm. The sensor continuously monitors ambient air. The moment hydrogen enters its detection range, the sensor's semiconductor reacts, causing a change in its electrical resistance. An electronic system measures this change, displaying the concentration of the gas on a screen in parts per million (ppm). If the gas concentration begins to approach dangerous levels, the sensor immediately sounds a buzzer to alert people, enabling the timely implementation of safety measures and preventing major accidents.

Why Such A Sensor Is Essential For Hydrogen Fuel Applications

Professor Monika Tomar explained that hydrogen gas is extremely light and highly flammable. If a leak occurs in a pipeline, cylinder, or machinery, and remains undetected — it could trigger a massive explosion. This was the genesis for developing the technology to detect the presence of the gas early. She noted that over the past few years, global efforts toward using hydrogen as a fuel source have accelerated significantly. In the near future, hydrogen-powered vehicles, machinery, and industrial equipment are likely to become standard fixtures. In such a scenario, a robust hydrogen detection system will become absolutely indispensable for ensuring safety.

The team from the Department of Physics, comprising professors Tomar, Anjali Sharma, Kajal Jindal, Reema Gupta, Arijit Chaudhury, Mallika Verma, and Vilasini Naorem, has successfully developed a prototype of this sensor entirely in their inhouse laboratory. Everything, from the sensor chip to its packaging and electronic circuitry, was manufactured entirely within the department. Even the blue housing used for the chip was produced in the Miranda House laboratory using a 3D printer.

Successful Field Trials Conducted at a Gas Filling Station

Professor Tomar said their sensor was not confined to the laboratory, but underwent rigorous testing under real-world conditions. She said for the past five months, the sensor has been installed at a gas filling station, where it continuously monitors the surrounding atmosphere for hydrogen gas. If the concentration of the gas rises, the sensor immediately triggers an alert.

She also said the high sensitivity makes the sensor capable of detecting presence of hydrogen in minute quantities, as low as 10 ppm. She added that if even a slight hydrogen leak occurs within a 1 metre radius, the sensor can detect it. A key feature, she said, is its ability to continuously monitor the atmosphere while simultaneously providing a precise reading of the actual gas concentration.