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'Should Have Verified The Facts': Delhi University Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi After He Alleges Students Failed On Basis Of Caste

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the Samvidhan Sammelan ahead of the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, in Lucknow, Friday, March 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the University of Delhi was failing students based on their caste, the varsity hit back strongly, dismissing the Congress leader's claims, while asserting that he should have verified the facts before making such statements.

Addressing an event, 'Samvidhaan Sammelan' in Lucknow on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, Rahul claimed that Delhi University uses interviews as a method to eliminate students based on their caste.

"I went to Delhi University. An interview is a method to eliminate students. They ask what your caste is, and then you fail in the interview," Gandhi said. The Congress leader also targeted the RSS, alleging a lack of representation from backward classes in its organisational structure.

"Take out the list of RSS organisations, those who are their pracharaks, in the centre, you will not find one OBC, one Dalit, one Adivasi. This is completely against the Constitution," Gandhi said.