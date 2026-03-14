'Should Have Verified The Facts': Delhi University Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi After He Alleges Students Failed On Basis Of Caste
The varsity said they strongly object to Gandhi's comments, as they "create a non-conducive environment" in the University.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
New Delhi: A day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the University of Delhi was failing students based on their caste, the varsity hit back strongly, dismissing the Congress leader's claims, while asserting that he should have verified the facts before making such statements.
Addressing an event, 'Samvidhaan Sammelan' in Lucknow on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, Rahul claimed that Delhi University uses interviews as a method to eliminate students based on their caste.
"I went to Delhi University. An interview is a method to eliminate students. They ask what your caste is, and then you fail in the interview," Gandhi said. The Congress leader also targeted the RSS, alleging a lack of representation from backward classes in its organisational structure.
"Take out the list of RSS organisations, those who are their pracharaks, in the centre, you will not find one OBC, one Dalit, one Adivasi. This is completely against the Constitution," Gandhi said.
Rebutting Rahul, Delhi University, in a post on X, emphasised that admissions are conducted transparently based on merit through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and interviews are not part of the admission process for most programmes.
The University of Delhi admits students primarily based on the CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not mandate interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.If the Leader of Opposition was referring to recruitments (such as faculty positions), the… https://t.co/1zTO4gpyxH— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) March 13, 2026
"The University of Delhi admits students primarily based on the CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not mandate interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. If the Leader of Opposition was referring to recruitments (such as faculty positions), the University in the recent past has recruited thousands of teachers across all categories," the University of Delhi posted.
It further urged the LoP to verify the facts before making such a statement. "We strongly object to such comments, as they create a non-conducive environment in the University. The Leader of Opposition should have verified the facts before making such a statement," the DU said in its post, in which it also tagged the Ministry of Education.
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