Delhi University Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Claims About Biased Recruitment, Admission; Releases Data
University administration also reprimands the Congress's Lok Sabha LoP for 'making inappropriate statements without facts’.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi University administration, after having dismissed the statement made by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi regarding the university's recruitment and admission processes on Friday, expressed strong objection on Sunday (March 15) to the statements of the Congress leader, claiming that its recruitment and admission processes are completely transparent, and implemented in accordance with constitutional provisions.
During an event on March 13 (Friday), organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit leader and BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi had alleged that students are being excluded from Delhi University in the interview process. He added that students are failed on the basis of caste during interviews.
The Congress leader also said that if one examines the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organisations, the representation of individuals from the OBC and SC categories is low — which runs contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.
In its Sunday statement supporting its claim, the Delhi University released data pertaining to the appointment of teachers and admission of students, asserting that statements made from a public platform without concrete facts not only tarnish the institution's image, but may also adversely affect its academic environment. The administration has also appealed to the LoP to verify facts before making such statements in future.
Teacher Appointments (2021-2026)
Regarding the appointment of instructors, the DU has shared comprehensive details of all appointments made between 2021 and March 15, 2026. The figures show that 5,056 teachers were appointed during this period, including positions for Librarians and Physical Education instructors.
The category-wise statistics are as follows:
- Unreserved Category (UR): 2,123 teachers (41.99%)
- Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,282 teachers (25.35%)
- Scheduled Castes (SC): 717 teachers (14.18%)
- Scheduled Tribes (ST): 349 teachers (6.90%)
- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 422 teachers (8.35%)
- Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 163 teachers (3.22%)
Post-Graduate Student's Admission
The university also said that the admission process for post-graduate (PG) programmes is conducted entirely on the basis of merit and the reservation policy. The university reported that during the academic session 2025-26, a total of 10,422 students secured admission into PG courses via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The category-wise breakdown of these students is as follows:
- UR: 4,022 students (38.59%)
- OBC: 3,115 students (29.88%)
- SC: 1,488 students (14.27%)
- ST: 614 students (5.89%)
- EWS: 1,203 students (11.54%)
Undergraduate Student's Admission
For DU's undergraduate (UG) programmes, statistics shared by the university show 70,395 students were admitted to undergraduate courses during the 2025-26 academic session. Here too, the university administration claimed that all categories have received representation following the reservation policy.
The category-wise breakdown of these students is as follows:
- UR: 32,777 students (46.56%)
- OBC: 17,971 students (25.52%)
- SC: 10,517 students (14.93%)
- ST: 3,251 students (4.62%)
- EWS: 5,879 students (8.35%)
‘Inappropriate To Make Statements Without Facts’
In its statement, DU noted that it is one of the country's premier educational institutions, with hundreds of thousands of students studying there. Hence, it said it's essential to exercise responsibility and caution when making any comments about it. The administration went on to say that statements made without a factual basis can create confusion among students and parents.
The DU administration also said maintaining a healthy and positive academic environment is everyone's responsibility, that the university's objective is to provide students with quality education and opportunities. The administration affirmed that the entire process of recruitment and admissions is transparent and is implemented in strict accordance with constitutional principles and government regulations. The university added that the statistics released are sufficient to demonstrate that all procedures are being conducted strictly in accordance with the rules.
Also Read:
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- Whenever We Stand Up To Speak, We Are Stopped: Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha