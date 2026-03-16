ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi University Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Claims About Biased Recruitment, Admission; Releases Data

New Delhi: The Delhi University administration, after having dismissed the statement made by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi regarding the university's recruitment and admission processes on Friday, expressed strong objection on Sunday (March 15) to the statements of the Congress leader, claiming that its recruitment and admission processes are completely transparent, and implemented in accordance with constitutional provisions.

During an event on March 13 (Friday), organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit leader and BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi had alleged that students are being excluded from Delhi University in the interview process. He added that students are failed on the basis of caste during interviews.

The Congress leader also said that if one examines the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organisations, the representation of individuals from the OBC and SC categories is low — which runs contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

In its Sunday statement supporting its claim, the Delhi University released data pertaining to the appointment of teachers and admission of students, asserting that statements made from a public platform without concrete facts not only tarnish the institution's image, but may also adversely affect its academic environment. The administration has also appealed to the LoP to verify facts before making such statements in future.

Teacher Appointments (2021-2026)

Regarding the appointment of instructors, the DU has shared comprehensive details of all appointments made between 2021 and March 15, 2026. The figures show that 5,056 teachers were appointed during this period, including positions for Librarians and Physical Education instructors.

The category-wise statistics are as follows: