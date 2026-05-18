ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi University Begins PG Admissions 2026 Through CSAS Portal, Applications Open Till June 7

Delhi University has started PG admissions for the 2026-27 academic session through the CSAS-PG online portal. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) has started the admission process for Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Admissions this year will be based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2026 scores.

The entire admission process will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) portal, and the last date to apply is June 7, 2026 till 11:59 pm. A key highlight this year is the introduction of the DigiLocker-based auto-integration feature, which will automatically link students’ data, making the application process more seamless and digital.

DU has also announced the launch of both one-year and two-year PG programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

However, applications have currently opened only for two-year PG programmes, while a separate portal for one-year master's programmes will be launched later. According to the notification, students studying in the third and fourth year of graduation are eligible to apply for the two-year master’s programmes.

Candidates must appear for the CUET (PG)-2026 examination in the relevant subject and fulfil programme-specific eligibility criteria. The university has clarified that seat allocation will be based solely on CUET-PG scores. Students have been advised to carefully read the PG Bulletin of Information 2026 and CSAS (PG) rules before applying.

Application Fee Category-Wise

According to DU, the PG admission registration process began on May 16, 2026, and the last date to apply is June 7, 2026, till 11.59 pm. Students can apply through the university's official PG admission portal. The application fee has been fixed category-wise.