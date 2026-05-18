Delhi University Begins PG Admissions 2026 Through CSAS Portal, Applications Open Till June 7
DU has opened applications for two-year postgraduate programmes under NEP 2020, with admissions based entirely on CUET-PG 2026 scores.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) has started the admission process for Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Admissions this year will be based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2026 scores.
The entire admission process will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) portal, and the last date to apply is June 7, 2026 till 11:59 pm. A key highlight this year is the introduction of the DigiLocker-based auto-integration feature, which will automatically link students’ data, making the application process more seamless and digital.
DU has also announced the launch of both one-year and two-year PG programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
However, applications have currently opened only for two-year PG programmes, while a separate portal for one-year master's programmes will be launched later. According to the notification, students studying in the third and fourth year of graduation are eligible to apply for the two-year master’s programmes.
Candidates must appear for the CUET (PG)-2026 examination in the relevant subject and fulfil programme-specific eligibility criteria. The university has clarified that seat allocation will be based solely on CUET-PG scores. Students have been advised to carefully read the PG Bulletin of Information 2026 and CSAS (PG) rules before applying.
Application Fee Category-Wise
According to DU, the PG admission registration process began on May 16, 2026, and the last date to apply is June 7, 2026, till 11.59 pm. Students can apply through the university's official PG admission portal. The application fee has been fixed category-wise.
SC, ST and PwBD category students will have to pay Rs 100 per programme, while candidates belonging to UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 250 per programme. The fee will be non-refundable.
DigiLocker Auto-Integration Feature Introduced
This year, Delhi University has introduced a DigiLocker-based auto-integration facility to simplify the admission process. Under this feature, student details such as name, date of birth, category, parents' names and CUET scores will be automatically linked.
The university administration said the initiative is part of the National Testing Agency (NTA)'s efforts to integrate national-level student data. This will reduce the need for repeated document uploads and strengthen data security.
Apart from this, Delhi University will soon begin applications for one-year PG programmes under NEP 2020 through a separate portal. According to the university administration, students pursuing a four-year Bachelor's Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship, or candidates majoring in the relevant subject in a four-year Bachelor’s degree programme, will be eligible to apply for these one-year master’s programmes.
However, the university has not yet announced the application dates for these programmes and said detailed guidelines will be released soon.
Delhi University has advised students to regularly visit the official university website for updates regarding the admission process, seat allocation, counselling and other important announcements. The administration said all important information will be released online only.
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