DU Bans Protests On Campus For A Month Citing Law And Order Concerns

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday banned public meetings, processions, demonstrations and protests of any kind on campus for a month, citing concerns over obstruction of traffic, threats to safety and disturbance of public peace.

In an order dated February 17, DU’s office of the proctor said the restriction follows inputs that “unrestricted public gatherings” could escalate and affect law and order. It also referred to a prior direction by the assistant commissioner of police, Civil Lines, prohibiting public meetings, carrying torches or similar materials, slogan-shouting and speeches that may affect public tranquillity or traffic flow.

Manoj Kumar, proctor, DU, in a statement, said that in the past, organisers often failed to control such protests, which escalated and spread widely, resulting in deterioration of law and order within the university campus.

“Assembly of five or more persons, shouting slogans and making speeches, carrying of any hazardous materials, including mashals, beacons/torches, etc., are prohibited,” the order read.