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DUJ Moves SC Over Detention, Assault Of Journalists Covering Delhi Protests; Seeks Probe

Security personnel conduct a march near Parliament Police Station during a protest staged by Indian Youth Congress Members and supporters, in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) has approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition alleging that journalists were detained, manhandled and obstructed from working while covering protests in the national capital on October 10 and 11.

The union has claimed that reporters were forcibly moved away from the sites, stopped from filming, and in some cases, subjected to physical force. The petition also referred to allegations that phones, cameras and microphones were taken from media persons, and women journalists were subjected to invasive searches and misbehaviour.

The petition has been filed on behalf of its members and other affected journalists through advocate Shashank Singh. The petition relied on a signed statement by senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, who said he was detained on October 10 even after showing his Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation card. He alleged that he was given neither the grounds of detention nor any papers. The union has also cited a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists, which recorded at least 35 detentions of journalists in Delhi over the two days. A key issue in the plea is a Delhi Police advisory of October 5, which the union alleged was invoked to stop people without government accreditation or an employer-issued press card from reporting. The DUJ has argued that accreditation only eases access to designated official sources and cannot serve as a general licence to report on events in public spaces.