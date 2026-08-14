Multi-Layered Security Blanket For Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day, Amid Khalistani Threat
Security agencies are on high alert following threats from Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice, as police intensify checks, surveillance | ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy reports.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The national capital has been brought under a massive multi-layered security blanket ahead of Independence Day, following intelligence inputs that forces inimical to India’s security may attempt to disrupt the August 15 celebrations, particularly the ceremony at the Red Fort.
Security agencies have stepped up vigilance after the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) openly threatened to create turmoil around Independence Day. US-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued threats aimed at disrupting the hoisting of the national flag at the Red Fort, prompting security agencies to intensify preventive measures across Delhi.
The outfit also claimed responsibility for painting pro-Khalistan messages at the Indian Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, ahead of Independence Day. The claims have added to the concerns of security agencies monitoring potential threats linked to Khalistani extremist networks.
Against this backdrop, Delhi Police have intensified patrolling, vehicle checks and surveillance across the city. Police personnel have been deployed on roads in all districts, while additional pickets and checkpoints have been established at sensitive locations, major entry points and border areas.
Multi-Agency Security Deployment
The heightened security arrangements involve not only Delhi Police but also personnel from several Central armed police and paramilitary forces. According to officials, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and other paramilitary forces have been deployed at strategic locations. National Security Guard (NSG) teams have also been kept on standby as part of the contingency arrangements.
The security agencies are maintaining close surveillance over vulnerable locations, and focusing on early detection of suspicious movement. Police officials said checks are being carried out on vehicles and individuals, while criminal elements and known offenders are also being closely monitored.
Delhi Police DCP South Anant Mittal said officers of all ranks were conducting ground-level patrolling as part of the heightened security arrangements. He added that pickets had been established at various locations, and checks were being conducted to identify suspicious persons and vehicles.
In South Delhi alone, more than 1,600 police personnel, including women, have been deployed, and around 60 pickets of three categories — border, major and minor — have been established. At major pickets, police are carrying out integrated checking in coordination with traffic police and PCR personnel. Teams are checking four-wheelers and two-wheelers and conducting inspections in parking areas.
Drone Surveillance, Border Checks
As part of the multi-layered security arrangement, drones are being used for aerial surveillance, particularly in areas where large gatherings or increased movement of people are expected.
Security has also been strengthened along Delhi’s borders and major entry and exit points to prevent the movement of suspicious persons or vehicles.
The objective, officials said, is preventive security, rather than merely responding to an incident after it occurs. Ground-level intelligence gathering, checking and surveillance have therefore been intensified in the run-up to August 15.
5,000 Special Guests At Celebrations
While security preparations have been intensified, the government has also made elaborate arrangements to make this year’s Independence Day celebrations inclusive, by inviting around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life, including people described as achievers who are contributing to the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.
Among those invited are Sarathi, cab and taxi drivers linked with Bharat Taxi in Delhi, youth innovators under national innovation programmes, top-performing interns under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, successful startups supported under various government schemes, and youth who have performed well after training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.
The list also includes several categories of workers described as “silent warriors” because of their contribution to the functioning of the city and society.
Street vendors covered under the PM SVANidhi scheme, urban sanitation workers associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission, high-performing Delhi Metro workers, and workers involved in Kartavya Path and Central Vista projects, are among the invitees. Nursing orderlies, ward attendants and other staff members of government hospitals in Delhi have also been invited.
Detailed Guidelines For States, UTs
The Home Ministry has issued detailed instructions to Chief Secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories on the conduct of Independence Day celebrations. A copy of the communication is in ETV Bharat's possession.
The Independence Day ceremony in Delhi at the Red Fort will include the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the armed forces and Delhi Police to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, singing of the National Song, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute.
The ceremony will also feature a flower-petal shower by Indian Air Force helicopters, the PM’s address, and the release of tri-coloured balloons at the conclusion. An “At Home” reception will also be organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Flag-Hoisting After 9 AM
For the rest of the country, the Ministry has directed that Independence Day ceremonies at state capitals, district headquarters, sub-divisions, blocks, gram panchayats and villages should commence after 9 am.
At the state level, the Chief Minister will unfurl the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem, presentation of a Guard of Honour and an address to the public.
At the district level, the flag will be unfurled by a minister, commissioner or district magistrate, followed by the National Anthem, a parade by police, Home Guards, NCC or Scouts and an address to the public.
At the sub-divisional and block levels, the flag-hoisting will be carried out by the SDM, SDO or BDO, as applicable, while at panchayat headquarters and villages, the Sarpanch or Gram Pradhan will lead the ceremony.
Cleanliness And Plantation Campaigns
The Home Ministry has also linked Independence Day celebrations with cleanliness and environmental initiatives. States and UTs have been asked to identify prominent locations in each district to undertake fortnight- or month-long Swachh Bharat campaigns through voluntary public participation.
School students, NSS volunteers, MY Bharat, NCC, youth organisations and social groups have been encouraged to participate. Tree plantation campaigns have also been suggested for government departments and educational institutions to spread awareness about environmental conservation and to contribute towards climate-change mitigation.
The celebrations will also have a strong national integration component under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme. States and UTs have been encouraged to organise food and cultural events.
‘At Home’ Receptions To Honour Achievers
Governors and Lieutenant Governors have been asked to organise 'At Home' receptions after 6 pm, with a greater emphasis on recognising citizens who have made exceptional contributions.
Suggested invitees include divyangjans, Padma awardees, environmental conservationists, swachhagrahis, families of martyrs, sportspersons, frontline health workers, exceptional educators, researchers, innovators, women sarpanches, student toppers and children who have received bravery awards.
At least 25-50 invitations are to be reserved for such achievers. The Ministry has suggested that the list be refreshed every year so that a wider section of society gets an opportunity to participate, with consideration given to inviting a person only once.
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