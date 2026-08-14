ETV Bharat / bharat

Multi-Layered Security Blanket For Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day, Amid Khalistani Threat

New Delhi: The national capital has been brought under a massive multi-layered security blanket ahead of Independence Day, following intelligence inputs that forces inimical to India’s security may attempt to disrupt the August 15 celebrations, particularly the ceremony at the Red Fort.

Security agencies have stepped up vigilance after the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) openly threatened to create turmoil around Independence Day. US-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued threats aimed at disrupting the hoisting of the national flag at the Red Fort, prompting security agencies to intensify preventive measures across Delhi.

The outfit also claimed responsibility for painting pro-Khalistan messages at the Indian Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, ahead of Independence Day. The claims have added to the concerns of security agencies monitoring potential threats linked to Khalistani extremist networks.

Against this backdrop, Delhi Police have intensified patrolling, vehicle checks and surveillance across the city. Police personnel have been deployed on roads in all districts, while additional pickets and checkpoints have been established at sensitive locations, major entry points and border areas.

Multi-Agency Security Deployment

The heightened security arrangements involve not only Delhi Police but also personnel from several Central armed police and paramilitary forces. According to officials, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and other paramilitary forces have been deployed at strategic locations. National Security Guard (NSG) teams have also been kept on standby as part of the contingency arrangements.

The security agencies are maintaining close surveillance over vulnerable locations, and focusing on early detection of suspicious movement. Police officials said checks are being carried out on vehicles and individuals, while criminal elements and known offenders are also being closely monitored.

Delhi Police DCP South Anant Mittal said officers of all ranks were conducting ground-level patrolling as part of the heightened security arrangements. He added that pickets had been established at various locations, and checks were being conducted to identify suspicious persons and vehicles.

In South Delhi alone, more than 1,600 police personnel, including women, have been deployed, and around 60 pickets of three categories — border, major and minor — have been established. At major pickets, police are carrying out integrated checking in coordination with traffic police and PCR personnel. Teams are checking four-wheelers and two-wheelers and conducting inspections in parking areas.

Drone Surveillance, Border Checks

As part of the multi-layered security arrangement, drones are being used for aerial surveillance, particularly in areas where large gatherings or increased movement of people are expected.

Security has also been strengthened along Delhi’s borders and major entry and exit points to prevent the movement of suspicious persons or vehicles.

The objective, officials said, is preventive security, rather than merely responding to an incident after it occurs. Ground-level intelligence gathering, checking and surveillance have therefore been intensified in the run-up to August 15.

5,000 Special Guests At Celebrations

While security preparations have been intensified, the government has also made elaborate arrangements to make this year’s Independence Day celebrations inclusive, by inviting around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life, including people described as achievers who are contributing to the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Among those invited are Sarathi, cab and taxi drivers linked with Bharat Taxi in Delhi, youth innovators under national innovation programmes, top-performing interns under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, successful startups supported under various government schemes, and youth who have performed well after training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

The list also includes several categories of workers described as “silent warriors” because of their contribution to the functioning of the city and society.

Street vendors covered under the PM SVANidhi scheme, urban sanitation workers associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission, high-performing Delhi Metro workers, and workers involved in Kartavya Path and Central Vista projects, are among the invitees. Nursing orderlies, ward attendants and other staff members of government hospitals in Delhi have also been invited.