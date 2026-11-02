ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Turns Away BS-IV Vehicles At Borders, Traffic Police Intensify Checks For Second Day

A traffic police official checks a vehicle's details amid traffic congestion at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Monday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police continued its crackdown on vehicles below the BS-VI emission standards for the second consecutive day on Monday, enforcing the entry restrictions introduced on November 1 to curb air pollution in the national capital.

Intensive checking was underway at Delhi's entry points to ensure compliance with the restrictions. With Monday being a working day, many people from Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states travelled to the capital for work, business and other activities.

Against the backdrop, ETV Bharat visited the Ghazipur and Anand Vihar borders to assess the situation on the ground.

Police personnel were deployed at both locations and were checking vehicles entering Delhi. They said most vehicles arriving at the borders were BS-IV. Police denied entry to any vehicle found to fall under the restricted emission standards and sent it back.

A traffic police official checks a vehicle's details on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

Ghazipur and Anand Vihar are among the major entry points to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, with many vehicles arriving from Ghaziabad, Noida and other parts of the state. Traffic police personnel were seen stopping vehicles and checking their emission categories and Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs).

BS-IV Vehicles Being Turned Away At Borders

Police personnel deployed at the borders said vehicles meeting BS-IV or lower emission standards were not allowed to enter Delhi. Instead of issuing challans, police stopped such vehicles at the borders and sent them back.

According to the police, most vehicle owners now know about the restrictions. As a result, many people travelling in BS-IV vehicles are avoiding the journey to Delhi altogether. This has reportedly reduced the number of restricted vehicles reaching the borders despite the ongoing checking drive.

The restrictions also require vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards to comply with pollution control regulations. Police personnel said they were issuing challans to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), even if they met BS-VI emission standards.