Delhi Turns Away BS-IV Vehicles At Borders, Traffic Police Intensify Checks For Second Day
BS-IV and older vehicles are being turned away at Delhi's entry points under restrictions introduced to curb air pollution, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police continued its crackdown on vehicles below the BS-VI emission standards for the second consecutive day on Monday, enforcing the entry restrictions introduced on November 1 to curb air pollution in the national capital.
Intensive checking was underway at Delhi's entry points to ensure compliance with the restrictions. With Monday being a working day, many people from Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states travelled to the capital for work, business and other activities.
Against the backdrop, ETV Bharat visited the Ghazipur and Anand Vihar borders to assess the situation on the ground.
Police personnel were deployed at both locations and were checking vehicles entering Delhi. They said most vehicles arriving at the borders were BS-IV. Police denied entry to any vehicle found to fall under the restricted emission standards and sent it back.
Ghazipur and Anand Vihar are among the major entry points to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, with many vehicles arriving from Ghaziabad, Noida and other parts of the state. Traffic police personnel were seen stopping vehicles and checking their emission categories and Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs).
BS-IV Vehicles Being Turned Away At Borders
Police personnel deployed at the borders said vehicles meeting BS-IV or lower emission standards were not allowed to enter Delhi. Instead of issuing challans, police stopped such vehicles at the borders and sent them back.
According to the police, most vehicle owners now know about the restrictions. As a result, many people travelling in BS-IV vehicles are avoiding the journey to Delhi altogether. This has reportedly reduced the number of restricted vehicles reaching the borders despite the ongoing checking drive.
The restrictions also require vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards to comply with pollution control regulations. Police personnel said they were issuing challans to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), even if they met BS-VI emission standards.
This means a BS-VI-compliant vehicle alone is not enough to enter Delhi. Drivers must also possess a valid PUCC.
The checking process is therefore focused on two key aspects: whether a vehicle falls under the restricted emission category and whether it has a valid pollution control certificate.
Awareness Among Commuters Reflects At Borders
The relatively low number of BS-IV vehicles spotted at the borders on the second day of the restrictions is being attributed to increased public awareness about the rules.
According to police personnel, most vehicle owners are aware that vehicles meeting BS-IV or lower emission standards will not be allowed into Delhi. As a result, many are avoiding bringing such vehicles to the capital.
However, police said enforcement remained unchanged, and they continued monitoring at entry points.
Air pollution remains a major challenge across Delhi-NCR during the winter months, with vehicular emissions as one contributing factor. Restrictions on older emission-standard vehicles and checks on pollution control certificates have become important enforcement measures.
The checking drives indicate that the Delhi Traffic Police is enforcing the restrictions strictly. While BS-IV and older vehicles are being turned away, vehicles without valid PUCCs are being issued pollution-related challans.
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