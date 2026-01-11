Two More Arrested In Turkman Gate Violence Case In Delhi
With this, the total number of arrests in the case related to the violence has risen to 18.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two more persons accused of stone pelting during an anti-encroachment drive near the Dargah Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque in Old Delhi's Turkman Gate area.
With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 18. According to police sources, those arrested so far have been identified as Mohd Naved (44), Mohd Faiz (20), Mohd Ubaidullah (23), Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Adnan (37), Sameer Hussain (40), Mohd Athar (20), Shahnawaz Alam (55), Mohd Imran (28), Mohd Imran alias Raju (36), Mohd Affan (20), Mohd Adil (20), Mohd Aamir Hamza (22), Mohd Ubaidullah (26), Fahim (30) and Mohd Sehzad (29).
An anti-encroachment drive in the Ramlila Maidan area turned violent on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, with many people allegedly pelting stones and glass bottles at police personnel, injuring five of them, including the area's station house officer. Police used force and lobbed teargas shells to quell the protest.
According to police sources, trouble began after a social media post claimed the mosque, opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished during the anti-encroachment drive, and people started gathering there. The investigation is progressing with analysis of digital evidence and identification of those involved in spreading misinformation and stone pelting linked to the violence. Police said that over 50 suspects have been detained for questioning, and their involvement in the incident is under investigation.
Elaborate security arrangements remain in place in sensitive pockets of the Turkman Gate area, with deployment of police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order. "Drone surveillance and extensive CCTV monitoring are being carried out to keep a close watch on the area. The situation is peaceful and under control," a police officer said.
Meanwhile, the Turkman Gate area was fully reopened on Saturday after four days of violence. Several roads that were closed for security reasons after the anti-encroachment drive have now been reopened. The markets also reopened, bringing relief to the local residents. The work of clearing the remaining debris around the Dargah Faiz-e-Ilahi continued on Saturday. (With inputs from PTI).
