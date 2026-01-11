ETV Bharat / bharat

Two More Arrested In Turkman Gate Violence Case In Delhi

Debris piled up near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque a day after an anti-encroachment demolition drive at the Turkman Gate area. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two more persons accused of stone pelting during an anti-encroachment drive near the Dargah Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque in Old Delhi's Turkman Gate area. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 18. According to police sources, those arrested so far have been identified as Mohd Naved (44), Mohd Faiz (20), Mohd Ubaidullah (23), Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Adnan (37), Sameer Hussain (40), Mohd Athar (20), Shahnawaz Alam (55), Mohd Imran (28), Mohd Imran alias Raju (36), Mohd Affan (20), Mohd Adil (20), Mohd Aamir Hamza (22), Mohd Ubaidullah (26), Fahim (30) and Mohd Sehzad (29). An anti-encroachment drive in the Ramlila Maidan area turned violent on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, with many people allegedly pelting stones and glass bottles at police personnel, injuring five of them, including the area's station house officer. Police used force and lobbed teargas shells to quell the protest.