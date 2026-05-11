Delhi Travel Set To Get Smoother: Vehicles Won’t Stop At Toll Plazas, Better Network Connectivity Coming Soon on Highways
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari says seat belts will be mandatory in buses under new international-standard safety code, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated Delhi’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) barrier-less toll plaza at Mundka-Bakkarwala on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), marking a major step in India’s transition towards technology-driven toll collection systems.
With the launch, vehicles travelling through the toll point will no longer need to stop for toll payment. Instead, toll charges will be deducted automatically using FASTag and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, enabling uninterrupted traffic flow.
The Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza is India’s second MLFF tolling system after the Choryasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch stretch of NH-48 in Gujarat, which was inaugurated earlier this month. The rollout is part of the Centre’s broader plan to modernise toll collection across National Highways and reduce congestion at toll plazas.
Speaking at the launch event, Gadkari said the barrier-less tolling system would improve travel experience, reduce fuel wastage and strengthen logistics efficiency.
“Earlier, people had to wait for long periods at toll plazas, leading to wastage of diesel and petrol. With this technology, commuters will experience almost zero waiting time,” the minister said.
What is the MLFF system?
The Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system is a fully automated toll collection mechanism that allows vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping. The system uses FASTag-linked electronic toll collection and ANPR cameras that identify vehicle number plates and automatically deduct toll charges.
The technology is aimed at reducing queues at toll plazas, cutting travel time, improving fuel efficiency and lowering vehicular emissions. The government also expects the system to reduce human intervention and improve transparency in toll operations.
Under the new mechanism, highway users must maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts. If a FASTag is invalid, malfunctioning or has insufficient balance, users will receive an electronic notice for non-payment of toll fees.
According to the ministry, pending toll payments must be cleared within 72 hours. Failure to do so could result in users being charged double the toll fee.
Government Targets Major Savings
Gadkari said the technology-driven tolling system would reduce operational expenses linked to toll collection. “Earlier, toll collection expenses were nearly 15 per cent. With technology-based systems, this expenditure will now come down to around 4-5 per cent. This alone can save nearly Rs 5,000-6,000 crore annually,” he said.
The minister also pointed to revenue leakages under the traditional toll collection system. “There were problems related to theft and leakages. Through technological intervention and automation, we estimate economic benefits of nearly Rs 12,000-15,000 crore annually,” he said.
According to Gadkari, the MLFF system could also lead to annual fuel savings worth nearly Rs 295 crore and help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 81,000 tonnes every year.
He said faster vehicle movement and reduced congestion would improve logistics efficiency and lower transportation costs.
“The biggest benefit will be reduced congestion and faster movement of vehicles. Lower logistics costs are extremely important for India’s economic growth,” the minister added.
Expansion planned across India
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to rapidly expand the MLFF system across the country during the current financial year.
The government has identified 17 toll plazas across nine states for conversion into barrier-less toll plazas by September 2026. These states include Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam.
In the second phase, more than 108 additional toll plazas are expected to be converted by March 2027. Gadkari said the government is also exploring the possibility of implementing the system at toll plazas developed under BOT, TOT and InvIT models.
“The barrier-less tolling system will enhance ease of living and ease of doing business by enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods and vehicles,” he said.
Focus On AI, Enforcement And Safety
The minister said the government is increasingly integrating artificial intelligence, digital surveillance and automated systems into highway infrastructure.
“Vehicles will automatically connect through FASTag and number plate recognition systems. AI-based technology is being used so that commuters experience seamless travel,” he said. Gadkari also stressed that road safety remains one of the government’s biggest priorities, noting that India records over 1.8 lakh deaths in road accidents annually.
He warned that strict digital enforcement measures would soon become more common on highways. “Those not wearing seat belts or violating traffic rules will automatically be identified through cameras and digital systems. Notices and fines will directly reach offenders at their homes,” he said.
Gadkari also made a major announcement regarding bus passenger safety. “Wearing seat belts during bus travel will now be mandatory. The government has introduced a new bus code aligned with international standards to reduce casualties and losses in road accidents. New buses will be designed in a way that makes seat belt usage compulsory for every passenger, similar to aircraft safety systems. The objective is to save lives during accidents or incidents such as buses catching fire,” he said.
The minister added that discipline on roads was essential for reducing accidents and improving safety standards.
Network Issues On Highways Being Addressed
During the event, Gadkari acknowledged that poor mobile network connectivity on some highways remains a challenge for fully digital tolling systems.
“It is true that at some places network is not available and we face difficulties because information cannot be shared properly with toll systems,” he said.
The minister said discussions are underway with the IT Ministry to improve digital infrastructure along highway corridors. “We have identified weak network spots and are working on solutions. We are taking special frequencies from the IT Ministry and implementation will happen soon,” he added.
E-rickshaws To Get Safety Ratings
Gadkari also announced that electric rickshaws will soon come under the ambit of vehicle safety ratings. The government recently introduced Bharat NCAP for passenger vehicles, and the minister said its scope would now be expanded to include e-rickshaws operating on Indian roads.
The move is expected to strengthen safety standards for electric three-wheelers, which have witnessed rapid growth across Indian cities in recent years. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to conserve fuel amid rising West Asia tensions, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also urged people to use public transport, carpool and work from home to reduce petrol and diesel consumption.
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