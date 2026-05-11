ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Travel Set To Get Smoother: Vehicles Won’t Stop At Toll Plazas, Better Network Connectivity Coming Soon on Highways

MLFF system is a fully automated toll collection mechanism that allows vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated Delhi’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) barrier-less toll plaza at Mundka-Bakkarwala on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), marking a major step in India’s transition towards technology-driven toll collection systems.

With the launch, vehicles travelling through the toll point will no longer need to stop for toll payment. Instead, toll charges will be deducted automatically using FASTag and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, enabling uninterrupted traffic flow.

The Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza is India’s second MLFF tolling system after the Choryasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch stretch of NH-48 in Gujarat, which was inaugurated earlier this month. The rollout is part of the Centre’s broader plan to modernise toll collection across National Highways and reduce congestion at toll plazas.

Speaking at the launch event, Gadkari said the barrier-less tolling system would improve travel experience, reduce fuel wastage and strengthen logistics efficiency.

“Earlier, people had to wait for long periods at toll plazas, leading to wastage of diesel and petrol. With this technology, commuters will experience almost zero waiting time,” the minister said.

What is the MLFF system?

The Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system is a fully automated toll collection mechanism that allows vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping. The system uses FASTag-linked electronic toll collection and ANPR cameras that identify vehicle number plates and automatically deduct toll charges.

The technology is aimed at reducing queues at toll plazas, cutting travel time, improving fuel efficiency and lowering vehicular emissions. The government also expects the system to reduce human intervention and improve transparency in toll operations.

Vehicles travelling through the toll point will no longer need to stop for toll payment (ETV Bharat)

Under the new mechanism, highway users must maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts. If a FASTag is invalid, malfunctioning or has insufficient balance, users will receive an electronic notice for non-payment of toll fees.

According to the ministry, pending toll payments must be cleared within 72 hours. Failure to do so could result in users being charged double the toll fee.

Government Targets Major Savings

Gadkari said the technology-driven tolling system would reduce operational expenses linked to toll collection. “Earlier, toll collection expenses were nearly 15 per cent. With technology-based systems, this expenditure will now come down to around 4-5 per cent. This alone can save nearly Rs 5,000-6,000 crore annually,” he said.

The minister also pointed to revenue leakages under the traditional toll collection system. “There were problems related to theft and leakages. Through technological intervention and automation, we estimate economic benefits of nearly Rs 12,000-15,000 crore annually,” he said.

According to Gadkari, the MLFF system could also lead to annual fuel savings worth nearly Rs 295 crore and help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 81,000 tonnes every year.

He said faster vehicle movement and reduced congestion would improve logistics efficiency and lower transportation costs.

“The biggest benefit will be reduced congestion and faster movement of vehicles. Lower logistics costs are extremely important for India’s economic growth,” the minister added.