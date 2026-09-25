Delhi Transport Department’s Road Safety Campaign Gets ‘Special Mention’ At South Africa Conference
The campaign sought to convey that wearing a helmet is not merely about complying with traffic rules but is a crucial measure for protecting lives.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Department’s road safety campaign, "Consequences of Wearing a Helmet (Helmet Pehne Ke Parinam)", has received international recognition at the World Safety 2026 conference held in Cape Town, South Africa. The campaign was awarded a ‘Special Mention’ in the short video category.
Its objective was to raise awareness among two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers about the importance of helmets and to highlight the potential dangers of riding without a helmet or wearing one incorrectly.
Launched in the capital in August 2025 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta — in the presence of Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh and other dignitaries — the campaign sought to convey that wearing a helmet is not merely about complying with traffic rules but is a crucial measure for protecting lives on the road.
The campaign underscored the necessity of helmet use for both riders and pillion passengers. It raised awareness about the potentially severe consequences of riding without a helmet or wearing one improperly. A specific message was directed at the youth, encouraging them to pledge to wear helmets and to inspire those around them to adhere to traffic regulations.
According to the Transport Department, the primary goal of the campaign was to bring about a behavioral change among the public. The department believes that reducing road accidents requires not only the enforcement of traffic rules but also continuous public awareness. With this approach, the utility of helmets was communicated to the public through short, impactful videos.
This recognition involved communication campaigns related to road safety and accident prevention from various parts of the world. These campaigns were evaluated by an international jury comprising experts in the fields of accident prevention and communication. The evaluation process considered the quality of the presentation, clarity of the message, novelty of ideas, and creativity, alongside the campaign's assessment methodology and its outcomes.
The World Safety Conference brings together global stakeholders involved in road safety and accident prevention on a single platform. As a result, the recognition awarded to the Delhi Transport Department's campaign is viewed as international acknowledgment of the public awareness efforts regarding road safety being undertaken in the capital.
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that this international honour serves as an encouragement for the government's sustained efforts to communicate road safety messages and foster public awareness. He noted that campaigns — such as those highlighting the consequences of not wearing helmets — reinforce the importance of responsible road behaviour and motivate people to adopt safe traffic habits. The minister affirmed that the government would continue to conduct such public awareness campaigns to reduce road accidents and ensure the safety of citizens.
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