ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Transport Department’s Road Safety Campaign Gets ‘Special Mention’ At South Africa Conference

The road safety campaign was launched in the capital in August 2025 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Department’s road safety campaign, "Consequences of Wearing a Helmet (Helmet Pehne Ke Parinam)", has received international recognition at the World Safety 2026 conference held in Cape Town, South Africa. The campaign was awarded a ‘Special Mention’ in the short video category.

Its objective was to raise awareness among two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers about the importance of helmets and to highlight the potential dangers of riding without a helmet or wearing one incorrectly.

Launched in the capital in August 2025 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta — in the presence of Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh and other dignitaries — the campaign sought to convey that wearing a helmet is not merely about complying with traffic rules but is a crucial measure for protecting lives on the road.

The campaign underscored the necessity of helmet use for both riders and pillion passengers. It raised awareness about the potentially severe consequences of riding without a helmet or wearing one improperly. A specific message was directed at the youth, encouraging them to pledge to wear helmets and to inspire those around them to adhere to traffic regulations.