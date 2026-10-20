ETV Bharat / bharat

Dussehra 2026: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Urges Commuters To Plan Journeys In Advance

A man carries an effigy of demon king Ravana, on the eve of Dussehra festival. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory and put security arrangements in place across the national capital in view of Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday, warning commuters of possible congestion and diversions on major roads, particularly in East Delhi.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced on major arterial roads in East Delhi between 5 pm and 8 pm, as required, due to the expected heavy movement of vehicles and pedestrians during the celebrations.

Large gatherings are expected across several parts of the capital, particularly in East and West Delhi, where major Ramlila events and Ravana effigy-burning ceremonies are scheduled to take place. According to the traffic advisory, "In view of the Dussehra celebrations on 20.10.2026 and the expected heavy movement in the area of East Delhi, a large number of devotees, visitors and pedestrians are expected. Traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles are likely during the event." The key roads likely to be affected by traffic diversions include NH-24, Vikas Marg, Road No. 57, Road No. 57A and Road No. 56.

The Delhi Police advised the general public to plan alternative routes to navigate around East Delhi during peak evening hours, allow additional travel time for routine commutes, and park only in official parking lots, noting that illegal roadside parking will lead to strict enforcement. The public is also advised to maintain low speeds near celebration grounds due to heavy foot traffic. Meanwhile, DCP (West District) Hareshwar V Swami confirmed that security has been heightened across celebration sites across the district. He noted that police officials were deployed across Ramleela events being organised at 43 locations, and Durga Puja is being celebrated at 16 locations. "Ramlila events are being held at 43 locations across the district, and Durga Puja is being celebrated at 16 locations. Police personnel have been deployed at all these sites for the past nine days. Extensive arrangements have also been made for Dussehra tomorrow. Female police personnel have been deployed, and we have also received support from the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces); they will be deployed tomorrow as additional external forces to assist with the security arrangements," he said.