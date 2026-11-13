Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Chhath Puja, International Trade Fair; Check Restricted Roads, Alternative Routes
More than 5,000 police personnel will oversee Chhath arrangements, while trade fair visitors will have designated entry gates and parking facilities.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Commuters in the national capital and the neighbouring cities should prepare for traffic restrictions and congestion over the coming days as the capital gears up for Chhath Puja celebrations and the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF).
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued separate advisories for both events, outlining restricted roads, alternative routes and parking arrangements.
Traffic restrictions for Chhath Puja will be in place on November 15 and 16, particularly in East, Northeast and Shahdara districts, where large gatherings are expected at Yamuna ghats and ponds. Meanwhile, the trade fair will be held at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27 and several roads around the venue are likely to see traffic congestion.
Chhath Puja: Traffic Diversions, Over 5,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the following stretches, as far as possible, on November 15 and 16:
- Pushta Road between Shastri Park and Khajuri Chowk, on both sides
- Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax
- Shanti Van to Shamshan Ghat
Commuters travelling towards North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi and New Delhi can use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and GT Road.
Those travelling from Nanaksar T-Point towards Sonia Vihar can take the route via Khajuri Chowk, RTC Pushta Road and Sabhapur village before reaching Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti. Residents can use Road No. 66, while motorists can also take a diversion from the SDM Office U-turn towards the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
The police have identified the following parking locations for devotees:
- Yamuna Khadar near DND
- Open DDA ground
- Open ground at West Vinod Nagar in IP Extension
- Near Khajuri Metro Station
- Vacant Yamuna land near the second, 3.5 and 4.5 Pushta for Sonia Vihar residents
- Nanaksar Gurdwara parking
- Vacant land along the Yamuna riverbank
- Open ground near the Gaushala at Old Iron Bridge
- Chhath Park in B1 and B2 blocks of Nand Nagri
- Chhath Ghat at Mandoli Teela
- Pushta Road NHAI parking
- MCD parking near Sai Bhawan
Roadside parking and parking at unauthorised locations have been prohibited to prevent traffic obstruction and ensure emergency vehicles can move. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.
In connection with Chhath Puja celebrations on 15th & 16th November 2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place at several roads and stretches falling under East, North-East and Shahdara Districts. Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes, use suggested alternative routes, park only at designated parking areas and plan their journeys in advance. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 12, 2026
More than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi to manage security during Chhath Puja on November 15 and 16. Special arrangements will be made around Yamuna ghats, ponds and other locations expecting large gatherings.
All district deputy commissioners of police have held meetings with festival organisers and local committee members to discuss security and crowd management. Police personnel will conduct foot, motorcycle and PCR vehicle patrols, with special attention to the evening prayers on November 15 and morning rituals on November 16.
Organisers have also been asked to ensure that entry and exit points at celebration venues remain unobstructed.
India International Trade Fair: Roads To Avoid From November 14 To 27
The 45th IITF will take place at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27. Traffic congestion is expected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, Purana Qila Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Tilak Marg.
Commuters not visiting the fair have been advised to avoid these stretches or use alternative routes.
Business visitors will be allowed entry from November 14 to 18 between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm through gates 3, 4, 6 and 10. Tickets will be available online and at Metro stations, except the Supreme Court Metro station.
Visitors travelling in private vehicles can use the designated parking facilities at:
- ITPO basement, accessible through the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road tunnel
- Bhairon Mandir Parking
- Bharat Mandapam Basement 2, accessible through Pragati Tunnel and Mathura Road Underpass 4
Parking inside the ITPO premises will not be permitted.
🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY | IITF 2026 📍 Bharat Mandapam | 14–27 November 2026 Traffic congestion is expected around Bharat Mandapam during the India International Trade Fair 2026. 🚗 Commuters are advised to avoid affected roads, use alternate routes, prefer public transport and plan their journeys accordingly. 🚦 Follow traffic regulations and cooperate with traffic personnel. 📞 Helpline: 1095 📲 Follow @dtptraffic for live traffic updates. #IITF2026 #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAdvisory @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 13, 2026
Gates 1, 4, 6, and 10 are designated for pedestrian entry, while gates 1, 4, 7, 9 and 10 will be used for exit.
For cab and auto-rickshaw users, 25 numbered pick-up points have been arranged on both sides of Bhairon Marg. Visitors must board vehicles only at these designated locations. Drivers have been asked not to wait for passengers or pick them up outside the exit gates of ITPO and Bharat Mandapam.
Halting and parking will not be permitted on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No U-turns will be allowed on Mathura Road between W-Point and Subramaniam Bharti Marg. Right turns towards Purana Qila Road will also be restricted.
Visitors have been advised to use public transport, with the Supreme Court Metro station being the nearest metro station to Bharat Mandapam. For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095.
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