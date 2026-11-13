ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Chhath Puja, International Trade Fair; Check Restricted Roads, Alternative Routes

New Delhi: Commuters in the national capital and the neighbouring cities should prepare for traffic restrictions and congestion over the coming days as the capital gears up for Chhath Puja celebrations and the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF).

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued separate advisories for both events, outlining restricted roads, alternative routes and parking arrangements.

Traffic restrictions for Chhath Puja will be in place on November 15 and 16, particularly in East, Northeast and Shahdara districts, where large gatherings are expected at Yamuna ghats and ponds. Meanwhile, the trade fair will be held at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27 and several roads around the venue are likely to see traffic congestion.

Traffic Inspector Bhajanpura instructs policemen on diversions. (ETV Bharat)

Chhath Puja: Traffic Diversions, Over 5,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the following stretches, as far as possible, on November 15 and 16:

Pushta Road between Shastri Park and Khajuri Chowk, on both sides

Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax

Shanti Van to Shamshan Ghat

Commuters travelling towards North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi and New Delhi can use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and GT Road.

Those travelling from Nanaksar T-Point towards Sonia Vihar can take the route via Khajuri Chowk, RTC Pushta Road and Sabhapur village before reaching Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti. Residents can use Road No. 66, while motorists can also take a diversion from the SDM Office U-turn towards the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

The police have identified the following parking locations for devotees:

Yamuna Khadar near DND

Open DDA ground

Open ground at West Vinod Nagar in IP Extension

Near Khajuri Metro Station

Vacant Yamuna land near the second, 3.5 and 4.5 Pushta for Sonia Vihar residents

Nanaksar Gurdwara parking

Vacant land along the Yamuna riverbank

Open ground near the Gaushala at Old Iron Bridge

Chhath Park in B1 and B2 blocks of Nand Nagri

Chhath Ghat at Mandoli Teela

Pushta Road NHAI parking

MCD parking near Sai Bhawan

Roadside parking and parking at unauthorised locations have been prohibited to prevent traffic obstruction and ensure emergency vehicles can move. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

More than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi to manage security during Chhath Puja on November 15 and 16. Special arrangements will be made around Yamuna ghats, ponds and other locations expecting large gatherings.

All district deputy commissioners of police have held meetings with festival organisers and local committee members to discuss security and crowd management. Police personnel will conduct foot, motorcycle and PCR vehicle patrols, with special attention to the evening prayers on November 15 and morning rituals on November 16.

Organisers have also been asked to ensure that entry and exit points at celebration venues remain unobstructed.