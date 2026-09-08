Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of BRICS Summit Rehearsal
The motorcade rehearsal is scheduled from 7.45 pm to 10 pm on September 8, according to the advisory.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory ahead of a motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, with restrictions and diversions to be enforced across key roads in the national capital from Tuesday evening.
The motorcade rehearsal is scheduled from 7.45 pm to 10 pm on September 8, according to the advisory. The BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan from September 11 to 13, police said in their advisory.
The traffic police said more than 35 roads would be regulated and traffic diversions would be implemented at 22 points during the advisory period.
🌍 BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | FOLLOW THE ADVISORY— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 8, 2026
11–13 September
📢 BEFORE YOU TRAVEL, READ & FOLLOW THE OFFICIAL TRAFFIC ADVISORY.
Traffic arrangements may change depending on movement and security requirements.
📱 Check official traffic updates
🛣️ Follow notified routes &… pic.twitter.com/5RWv998oDb
Among the major roads likely to be affected are Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road and Tolstoy Marg.
The advisory lists 22 diversion points, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, the RML Hospital roundabout and Vande Matram Marg/Simon Bolivar Marg.
At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg will not be allowed, and vehicles will be diverted through routes including BSZ Marg, IP Marg and Delhi Gate depending on their destination.
Similarly, commercial vehicles beyond Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards the W-Point will not be permitted. At Mir Dard Chowk, traffic will be diverted through routes including Mir Dard Marg, Abdul Gaffar Marg, DDU Marg, Kotla Marg and BSZ Marg.
Restrictions will also be imposed around Connaught Place, with traffic towards C-Hexagon from Outer Circle being diverted. At Patel Chowk, vehicles moving towards Windsor Place and the RBI on Sansad Marg will face restrictions.
Traffic movement around Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, Lodhi Road and the Mathura Road corridor will also be regulated.
Traffic approaching Bharat Mandapam on Mathura Road will also be diverted at multiple points, including under the Lodhi Flyover, Neela Gumbad, under the Oberoi Flyover and the U-turn opposite DPS, Mathura Road.
The advisory has also suggested alternative routes for commuters travelling to major railway stations. For New Delhi Railway Station, routes have been suggested through ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Marg, DBG Road, Panchkuian Road and Connaught Place, among others.
For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, commuters can use routes via AIIMS, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk and Mathura Road. Alternative routes have also been suggested for Old Delhi Railway Station.
The traffic police have recommended the use of the Metro for airport travel during the advisory window. For commuters travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, New Delhi and South Delhi, as well as West, North and East Delhi, the advisory provides separate road routes to reach the airport terminals.
Metro services will be fully operational at all stations, while bus routes may face diversions during VIP movements. Taxis and autos will be permitted to operate, but roadside parking will not be allowed except in designated areas.
The traffic police said emergency and medical vehicles would be given priority and obstruction-free passage maintained. Essential services and utility operations would also continue uninterrupted. The traffic police urged commuters to stay updated through its official social media channels and traffic portals.
Also Read
BRICS Summit: Why It Matters and What To Know About The Grouping