ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of BRICS Summit Rehearsal

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory ahead of a motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, with restrictions and diversions to be enforced across key roads in the national capital from Tuesday evening.

The motorcade rehearsal is scheduled from 7.45 pm to 10 pm on September 8, according to the advisory. The BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan from September 11 to 13, police said in their advisory.

The traffic police said more than 35 roads would be regulated and traffic diversions would be implemented at 22 points during the advisory period.

Among the major roads likely to be affected are Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road and Tolstoy Marg.

The advisory lists 22 diversion points, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, the RML Hospital roundabout and Vande Matram Marg/Simon Bolivar Marg.

At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg will not be allowed, and vehicles will be diverted through routes including BSZ Marg, IP Marg and Delhi Gate depending on their destination.

Similarly, commercial vehicles beyond Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards the W-Point will not be permitted. At Mir Dard Chowk, traffic will be diverted through routes including Mir Dard Marg, Abdul Gaffar Marg, DDU Marg, Kotla Marg and BSZ Marg.

Restrictions will also be imposed around Connaught Place, with traffic towards C-Hexagon from Outer Circle being diverted. At Patel Chowk, vehicles moving towards Windsor Place and the RBI on Sansad Marg will face restrictions.