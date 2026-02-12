Delhi Traffic Police Advisory: Traffic To Be Diverted For DU Lit Fest
The festival, being held in the DU North Campus from today till Feb 14, is expected to draw thousands of visitors.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory regarding the Delhi University Literature Fest 2026, which began earlier today in the university's North Campus, and will continue till February 14, from 9 am to 8 pm every day. Due to the large number of students, teachers, and the general public attending the event, traffic is expected to be disrupted on several major roads.
According to the Traffic Police advisory, the event will be held at the Multipurpose Hall, Shankar Lal Auditorium, and Rugby Ground in the North Campus, increasing changes of traffic congestion in surrounding areas. Traffic may be temporarily slowed or diverted on some routes.
Traffic Diversions on These Routes
The advisory states that traffic may be disrupted on Chhatra Marg, GC Narang Marg, University Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg, Guru Teg Bahadur Marg, and Mall Road over these three days. Additionally, congestion is expected on the connecting roads from Mall Road to Delhi University.
Traffic Police has also stated that vehicles may be diverted from certain key intersections if necessary. These include St Stephen's College Red Light, Hindu College Red Light, Kranti Chowk, and Patel Chest. In case of increased traffic congestion at these locations, the police may divert vehicles to alternative routes.
The police have appealed to the public and daily commuters to avoid using these routes on these dates, and to use alternative routes. People have also been advised not to park vehicles on these roads, as roadside parking disrupts normal traffic flow and may lead to traffic jams.
The Delhi Traffic Police have stated that police personnel will be deployed to maintain smooth traffic flow during the event. People have also been advised to use the traffic police's social media platforms and helpline for real-time updates.