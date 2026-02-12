ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory: Traffic To Be Diverted For DU Lit Fest

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory regarding the Delhi University Literature Fest 2026, which began earlier today in the university's North Campus, and will continue till February 14, from 9 am to 8 pm every day. Due to the large number of students, teachers, and the general public attending the event, traffic is expected to be disrupted on several major roads.

According to the Traffic Police advisory, the event will be held at the Multipurpose Hall, Shankar Lal Auditorium, and Rugby Ground in the North Campus, increasing changes of traffic congestion in surrounding areas. Traffic may be temporarily slowed or diverted on some routes.

Traffic Diversions on These Routes

The advisory states that traffic may be disrupted on Chhatra Marg, GC Narang Marg, University Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg, Guru Teg Bahadur Marg, and Mall Road over these three days. Additionally, congestion is expected on the connecting roads from Mall Road to Delhi University.