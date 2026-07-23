ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Traders Seek Curbs On Large Protests, Claim 70% Business Drop In Three Days

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has expressed concern over the impact of large-scale protests and security-related Metro disruptions on business in the national capital.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal urged the Centre to regulate large demonstrations in central Delhi and create an alternative venue for major protests.

According to the trade body, demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and other parts of central Delhi have severely affected business activity and public movement, leading to a sharp decline in commercial transactions over the past three days.

CTI Claims 70% Drop In Business

Citing a survey conducted across major markets and feedback from traders, CTI claimed that overall business in Delhi had dropped to nearly 30 per cent of normal levels, translating into a 70 per cent decline. It also said the number of shoppers arriving from neighbouring states had fallen from an estimated 2-3 lakh daily to around 40,000-50,000, while footfall in local markets had declined by more than 50 per cent.

The organisation said the closure of 16 Delhi Metro stations for security reasons had disrupted the movement of shoppers and traders. Heavy traffic congestion around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Connaught Place and adjoining areas had also discouraged people from visiting markets.

In his letter, Goyal said CTI fully respects the democratic right to peaceful protest and the need for security arrangements. However, he argued that large gatherings in key commercial districts, coupled with Metro disruptions, directly affect nearly 15 lakh traders and 10 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the capital.