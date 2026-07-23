Delhi Traders Seek Curbs On Large Protests, Claim 70% Business Drop In Three Days
Delhi traders sought limits on major protests and a permanent protest zone, citing metro closures and sharp business losses in central markets.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has expressed concern over the impact of large-scale protests and security-related Metro disruptions on business in the national capital.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal urged the Centre to regulate large demonstrations in central Delhi and create an alternative venue for major protests.
According to the trade body, demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and other parts of central Delhi have severely affected business activity and public movement, leading to a sharp decline in commercial transactions over the past three days.
CTI Claims 70% Drop In Business
Citing a survey conducted across major markets and feedback from traders, CTI claimed that overall business in Delhi had dropped to nearly 30 per cent of normal levels, translating into a 70 per cent decline. It also said the number of shoppers arriving from neighbouring states had fallen from an estimated 2-3 lakh daily to around 40,000-50,000, while footfall in local markets had declined by more than 50 per cent.
The organisation said the closure of 16 Delhi Metro stations for security reasons had disrupted the movement of shoppers and traders. Heavy traffic congestion around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Connaught Place and adjoining areas had also discouraged people from visiting markets.
In his letter, Goyal said CTI fully respects the democratic right to peaceful protest and the need for security arrangements. However, he argued that large gatherings in key commercial districts, coupled with Metro disruptions, directly affect nearly 15 lakh traders and 10 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the capital.
'Losses Worth Crores In Three Days'
Goyal claimed traders had suffered losses worth crores of rupees over the past three days. He added that buyers from neighbouring states were avoiding Delhi, while many local customers were unable to reach markets because of metro closures.
The trade body warned that if the situation continues, it could adversely impact business during the upcoming festive and wedding seasons.
CTI said Delhi, as the national capital, must strike a balance between democratic expression and the uninterrupted functioning of trade, tourism and employment. It expressed hope that the Centre would take prompt action to address the concerns of the city's trading community.
The organisation has proposed two key measures:
Cap protest size: Limit demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and other major government and commercial areas to 1,000 participants so that public life and business remain largely unaffected.
Permanent protest zone: Create a designated protest site in outer Delhi where large demonstrations can be held peacefully without disrupting the city's trade, traffic and essential services.
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