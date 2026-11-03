ETV Bharat / bharat

Traders Seek Ban On Rallies In Central Delhi Till November 11, Claim ₹14,000-Crore Business Loss

CTI claimed that protests had affected businessescauding an estimated loss of Rs 3000 crore between October 1 and 30. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: With the crucial festive shopping season under way, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to prohibit sit-ins, rallies and protest marches in central Delhi and key commercial areas until November 11, citing an estimated business loss of ₹14,000 crore over the past month.

In a representation to the Police Commissioner, CTI, the traders' body sought restrictions on demonstrations at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat and other parts of central Delhi until Bhai Dooj. It also suggested that alternative venues, including Burari, Alipur, Jasola and Yamuna Khadar, be designated for rallies and public gatherings.

CTI claimed that repeated protests and traffic disruptions between October 1 and 30 had affected retail trade, hotels, restaurants and transport businesses, causing an estimated loss of ₹3,000 crore.

A Major Blow To Trade

CTI representation to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking restrictions on demonstrations at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat and other parts of central Delhi until Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ETV Bharat)

The organisation alleged that a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 caused further disruption to commercial activity. According to CTI, nearly 2.5 lakh of the three lakh shops located in major markets within a five-kilometre radius of the venue, including Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh and Connaught Place, remained closed.

It estimated the resulting business loss at ₹11,000 crore, claiming that around 80% of commercial activity came to a halt.

The traders' body further alleged that three to four lakh customers from nearly 100 cities and towns, including Sonipat, Panipat, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, avoided travelling to Delhi because of concerns over traffic congestion and disruption.

Daily-Wage Workers Affected

Customers swarming a crackers shop in New Delhi. (ANI)

CTI said the disruption extended beyond retail businesses, affecting transport operators, logistics services, hotels, guest houses and daily-wage workers.

It estimated losses of ₹1,500 crore in the transport sector due to disruptions in goods movement and loading and unloading within a 10-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. Hotel and guest-house cancellations in central Delhi were estimated to have caused another ₹500 crore in losses, according to the organisation.