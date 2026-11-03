Traders Seek Ban On Rallies In Central Delhi Till November 11, Claim ₹14,000-Crore Business Loss
CTI urges Police Commissioner to restrict protests and rallies during festive season; alleges INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally at Ramlila Maidan hit several sectors.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST|
Updated : November 3, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: With the crucial festive shopping season under way, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to prohibit sit-ins, rallies and protest marches in central Delhi and key commercial areas until November 11, citing an estimated business loss of ₹14,000 crore over the past month.
In a representation to the Police Commissioner, CTI, the traders' body sought restrictions on demonstrations at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat and other parts of central Delhi until Bhai Dooj. It also suggested that alternative venues, including Burari, Alipur, Jasola and Yamuna Khadar, be designated for rallies and public gatherings.
CTI claimed that repeated protests and traffic disruptions between October 1 and 30 had affected retail trade, hotels, restaurants and transport businesses, causing an estimated loss of ₹3,000 crore.
A Major Blow To Trade
The organisation alleged that a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 caused further disruption to commercial activity. According to CTI, nearly 2.5 lakh of the three lakh shops located in major markets within a five-kilometre radius of the venue, including Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh and Connaught Place, remained closed.
It estimated the resulting business loss at ₹11,000 crore, claiming that around 80% of commercial activity came to a halt.
The traders' body further alleged that three to four lakh customers from nearly 100 cities and towns, including Sonipat, Panipat, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, avoided travelling to Delhi because of concerns over traffic congestion and disruption.
Daily-Wage Workers Affected
CTI said the disruption extended beyond retail businesses, affecting transport operators, logistics services, hotels, guest houses and daily-wage workers.
It estimated losses of ₹1,500 crore in the transport sector due to disruptions in goods movement and loading and unloading within a 10-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. Hotel and guest-house cancellations in central Delhi were estimated to have caused another ₹500 crore in losses, according to the organisation.
The traders' body also expressed concern over the livelihoods of an estimated 20 lakh workers, including loaders, transport workers, auto and e-rickshaw drivers and daily-wage earners dependent on commercial activity in the affected markets.
'Next 10 days crucial for traders'
VIDEO | The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner asking not to permit any rallies, sit-ins, or protests in Delhi until November 11 CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal (@CTIbrijesh) says, "Look, over the past month, from October 1 to November 1, Delhi's businesses have suffered losses amounting to ₹14,000 crore due to large-scale rallies, protests, sit-ins and demonstrations. From October 1 to October 30, the losses were approximately ₹3,000 crore. Following that, the mega rally held on November 1 resulted in losses of around ₹11,000 crore. This means that Delhi's business community has suffered a total loss of ₹14,000 crore over the past month. Traders have been extremely concerned, and businesses have incurred substantial losses. Now, Diwali is just around the corner. Dhanteras falls on November 6, Diwali on November 8, and Bhai Dooj on November 10 and 11. Delhi's traders are no longer in a position to bear further losses. On this issue, we have written a letter today to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar ji. We have told him that it is time to put an end to all protests, sit-ins and rallies in Delhi until November 11. We have therefore requested the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Delhi Police to ensure that no sit-ins, protests or demonstrations of any kind take place until November 11, particularly in areas such as Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, India Gate, Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan. These are major commercial hubs in Central Delhi, Old Delhi and other parts of the city, with several large markets located in and around these areas." #ChamberofTradeandIndustry— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2026
CTI representative Brijesh Goyal warned that continued disruptions during the festive period could severely affect the annual earnings of traders and employees.
He said the next 10 days represented one of the most important business periods of the year for Delhi's estimated 20 lakh traders and 75 lakh employees. He warned that traders could hand over the keys of their shops to organisers of rallies and protests if commercial activity continued to suffer.
The organisation has asked the police to ensure smooth traffic movement and adequate parking facilities in central Delhi until the end of the festive period. It has also called for public gatherings to be shifted to alternative locations to minimise disruption to commercial areas.
CTI said its appeal was aimed at protecting festive-season business and the livelihoods dependent on it.
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