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Traders Seek Ban On Rallies In Central Delhi Till November 11, Claim ₹14,000-Crore Business Loss

CTI urges Police Commissioner to restrict protests and rallies during festive season; alleges INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally at Ramlila Maidan hit several sectors.

DELHI TRADERS SEEK BAN ON RALLIES INDIA BLoC MEGA RALLY ON NOVember 1 CTI WANT BAN On RALLIES TILL NOV 11 SHIFT FROM RAMLILA MAIDAN CTI Loss of Rs 3000 crore in October
CTI claimed that protests had affected businessescauding an estimated loss of Rs 3000 crore between October 1 and 30. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST

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Updated : November 3, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

3 Min Read
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New Delhi: With the crucial festive shopping season under way, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to prohibit sit-ins, rallies and protest marches in central Delhi and key commercial areas until November 11, citing an estimated business loss of ₹14,000 crore over the past month.

In a representation to the Police Commissioner, CTI, the traders' body sought restrictions on demonstrations at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat and other parts of central Delhi until Bhai Dooj. It also suggested that alternative venues, including Burari, Alipur, Jasola and Yamuna Khadar, be designated for rallies and public gatherings.

CTI claimed that repeated protests and traffic disruptions between October 1 and 30 had affected retail trade, hotels, restaurants and transport businesses, causing an estimated loss of ₹3,000 crore.

A Major Blow To Trade

DELHI TRADERS SEEK BAN ON RALLIES INDIA BLoC MEGA RALLY ON NOVember 1 CTI WANT BAN On RALLIES TILL NOV 11 SHIFT FROM RAMLILA MAIDAN CTI Loss of Rs 3000 crore in October
CTI representation to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking restrictions on demonstrations at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat and other parts of central Delhi until Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ETV Bharat)

The organisation alleged that a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 caused further disruption to commercial activity. According to CTI, nearly 2.5 lakh of the three lakh shops located in major markets within a five-kilometre radius of the venue, including Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh and Connaught Place, remained closed.

It estimated the resulting business loss at ₹11,000 crore, claiming that around 80% of commercial activity came to a halt.

The traders' body further alleged that three to four lakh customers from nearly 100 cities and towns, including Sonipat, Panipat, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, avoided travelling to Delhi because of concerns over traffic congestion and disruption.

Daily-Wage Workers Affected

DELHI TRADERS SEEK BAN ON RALLIES INDIA BLoC MEGA RALLY ON NOVember 1 CTI WANT BAN On RALLIES TILL NOV 11 SHIFT FROM RAMLILA MAIDAN CTI Loss of Rs 3000 crore in October
Customers swarming a crackers shop in New Delhi. (ANI)

CTI said the disruption extended beyond retail businesses, affecting transport operators, logistics services, hotels, guest houses and daily-wage workers.

It estimated losses of ₹1,500 crore in the transport sector due to disruptions in goods movement and loading and unloading within a 10-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. Hotel and guest-house cancellations in central Delhi were estimated to have caused another ₹500 crore in losses, according to the organisation.

The traders' body also expressed concern over the livelihoods of an estimated 20 lakh workers, including loaders, transport workers, auto and e-rickshaw drivers and daily-wage earners dependent on commercial activity in the affected markets.

'Next 10 days crucial for traders'

CTI representative Brijesh Goyal warned that continued disruptions during the festive period could severely affect the annual earnings of traders and employees.

He said the next 10 days represented one of the most important business periods of the year for Delhi's estimated 20 lakh traders and 75 lakh employees. He warned that traders could hand over the keys of their shops to organisers of rallies and protests if commercial activity continued to suffer.

The organisation has asked the police to ensure smooth traffic movement and adequate parking facilities in central Delhi until the end of the festive period. It has also called for public gatherings to be shifted to alternative locations to minimise disruption to commercial areas.

CTI said its appeal was aimed at protecting festive-season business and the livelihoods dependent on it.

Also read

Businesses Lost Rs 11,000 Crore Due To INDIA Bloc Rally: Chamber Of Trade And Industry

'We Don't Want A Fight': CTI Writes To Rahul Again On INDIA Bloc's Nov 1 Rally, Seeks Meeting

Chalo Dilli Rally: INDIA Bloc Leaders Unite At Ramlila Maidan To Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Last Updated : November 3, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

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DELHI TRADERS SEEK BAN ON RALLIES
INDIA BLOC MEGA RALLY ON NOVEMBER 1
CTI WANT BAN ON RALLIES TILL NOV 11
SHIFT FROM RAMLILA MAIDAN CTI
LOSS OF RS 3000 CRORE IN OCTOBER

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