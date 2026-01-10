ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Tops PM10, Second Worst For PM2.5 In 2025: Report

New Delhi: Delhi recorded the highest annual average PM10 concentration in the country in 2025 at 197 micrograms per cubic metre, nearly three times higher than the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, according to an analysis. The capital exceeded the PM10 standard on 285 days during the year, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in its analysis.

On finer particles, Delhi was the second most polluted city in India for PM2.5 in 2025, with an annual average concentration of 96 micrograms per cubic metre, almost twice the national standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre. Delhi exceeded the daily PM2.5 standard on 212 days in 2025, the report said, indicating prolonged exposure to hazardous air.

The analysis said PM2.5 levels remain high across the National Capital Region, with 12 out of 14 NCR cities breaching the PM2.5 standard. On funding, CREA said Rs 13,415 crore has been released under the National Clean Air Programme and Fifteenth Finance Commission grants so far, of which Rs 9,929 crore, or 74 per cent, has been utilised.

Delhi was among the weakest performers in utilisation of clean air funds, with only 33 per cent of the allocated amount spent, the report said. Meanwhile, Delhi was among the cities that have completed a source apportionment study, the report said.