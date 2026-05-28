ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi To Get Relief From Heatwave As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Till Sunday

IMD has predicted thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds in Delhi after days of scorching summer heat. ( ANI )

New Delhi: After days of scorching heat and heatwave conditions, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness a major weather change from Thursday evening onwards.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, rain, lightning and strong winds across the national capital and adjoining areas between May 28 and May 31, bringing much-needed relief to residents.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rainfall in Delhi-NCR amid the ongoing heatwave. Cloud movement is expected throughout Thursday, while dust storms and light rainfall may occur during evening and night hours.

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 28, leading to unstable weather conditions over Delhi and nearby states. The department has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorm activity across northwest, central and east India between May 28 and May 30.

Strong Winds And Rainfall Forecast

The IMD said Delhi may witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph, with gusts likely to reach 70 kmph in some areas. Similar conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.

The weather office warned that strong winds and thunderstorms may lead to the uprooting of weak trees, the falling of branches, damage to power lines, and traffic disruptions. Loose objects may also be blown away by strong winds.

For Friday, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms and lightning during morning and evening hours. Wind speed during this period may increase up to 80 kmph.

The weather office has also warned of isolated hailstorms over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh on May 28 and May 29.

Delhi Records Temperature Above 44°C

Even as relief was expected, Delhi continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Wednesday. Strong sunlight and hot winds gusting to 30-40 kmph made conditions extremely uncomfortable throughout the day.