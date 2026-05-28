Delhi To Get Relief From Heatwave As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Till Sunday
IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds with temperatures expected to fall significantly after Friday.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
New Delhi: After days of scorching heat and heatwave conditions, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness a major weather change from Thursday evening onwards.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, rain, lightning and strong winds across the national capital and adjoining areas between May 28 and May 31, bringing much-needed relief to residents.
The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rainfall in Delhi-NCR amid the ongoing heatwave. Cloud movement is expected throughout Thursday, while dust storms and light rainfall may occur during evening and night hours.
According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 28, leading to unstable weather conditions over Delhi and nearby states. The department has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorm activity across northwest, central and east India between May 28 and May 30.
Strong Winds And Rainfall Forecast
The IMD said Delhi may witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph, with gusts likely to reach 70 kmph in some areas. Similar conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.
The weather office warned that strong winds and thunderstorms may lead to the uprooting of weak trees, the falling of branches, damage to power lines, and traffic disruptions. Loose objects may also be blown away by strong winds.
For Friday, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms and lightning during morning and evening hours. Wind speed during this period may increase up to 80 kmph.
The weather office has also warned of isolated hailstorms over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh on May 28 and May 29.
Delhi Records Temperature Above 44°C
Even as relief was expected, Delhi continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Wednesday. Strong sunlight and hot winds gusting to 30-40 kmph made conditions extremely uncomfortable throughout the day.
The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 44.3°C, nearly 4°C degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2°C. Humidity levels fluctuated between 56 per cent and 14 per cent.
The Ridge area remained the hottest part of the city, with a maximum temperature of 45.6°C. Heatwave conditions were also observed around Lodhi Road.
According to IMD observations, temperatures across Delhi remained between 43-45°C over the last 24 hours, while strong surface winds gusting up to 36 kmph were also recorded.
Temperature Likely To Fall By 5-7°C
The IMD has predicted that Thursday’s maximum temperature may remain between 43-45°C. However, temperatures are expected to fall sharply from Friday onwards. The weather department said the mercury may dip by 5-7°C after May 29, offering significant relief from the prolonged heatwave.
Friday's maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35-37°C, while on May 30 it may drop further to 34-36°C due to rainfall and cloudy weather. The IMD has advised residents to stay alert during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense wind and rainfall.
People have been asked not to take shelter under trees during lightning and to unplug electrical appliances during severe weather. The weather office also warned against standing near water bodies and electric poles during thunderstorms.
The department further stated that heavy rainfall may cause temporary waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic congestion in low-lying areas of the city.
Monsoon Advances Further Across Country
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea. According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for further advancement of the monsoon over additional parts of the country during the next two to three days.
The monsoon is expected to reach Kerala between May 28 and June 3, while its arrival over Delhi is projected around June 27.
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