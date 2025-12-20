ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi To Bring New EV Subsidy Policy: Transport Minister, While Blaming AAP For Past Failures

New Delhi: Delhi Transport and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, at a press conference in the Secretariat on Saturday, claimed that 20-30 per cent of pollution in the capital is caused by vehicles, adding that his government will soon introduce an EV policy with subsidies for buyers.

This, even as pollution continues to plague the capital city, which has been shrouded in dense smog all day, amid falling temperatures.

'AAP Failed Delhi, We're Working 24x7'

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said the previous government had taken no steps to address pollution. "We believe in a long-term plan and are preparing one."

The Transport Minister also promised better treatment for patients suffering from respiratory ailments, stating, "All government hospitals in Delhi have been instructed to provide better and prompt treatment to respiratory patients. Arvind Kejriwal himself has left Delhi and is living in a Sheesh Mahal in Punjab. With what authority is he questioning us? The people of Delhi know the truth about AAP. We are also working on traffic management. The Metro's fourth phase has begun, while we're focusing on last-mile connectivity."

"Since the BJP came to power, 3,518 e-buses have been introduced. Our goal is to increase this to over 5,000 by March 2026 and over 7,000 by November 2026. BJP leaders in Delhi are working 24x7 to clean up the environment, damaged by the failures of previous governments. We are not taking any shortcuts, and believe in long-term plans," said Singh.