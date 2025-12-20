Delhi To Bring New EV Subsidy Policy: Transport Minister, While Blaming AAP For Past Failures
Pankaj Kumar Singh talks tough on challans, names vehicular pollution as the biggest culprit behind Delhi's pollution crisis, promises more e-buses, Metro routes, last-mile connectivity.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Transport and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, at a press conference in the Secretariat on Saturday, claimed that 20-30 per cent of pollution in the capital is caused by vehicles, adding that his government will soon introduce an EV policy with subsidies for buyers.
This, even as pollution continues to plague the capital city, which has been shrouded in dense smog all day, amid falling temperatures.
'AAP Failed Delhi, We're Working 24x7'
Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said the previous government had taken no steps to address pollution. "We believe in a long-term plan and are preparing one."
The Transport Minister also promised better treatment for patients suffering from respiratory ailments, stating, "All government hospitals in Delhi have been instructed to provide better and prompt treatment to respiratory patients. Arvind Kejriwal himself has left Delhi and is living in a Sheesh Mahal in Punjab. With what authority is he questioning us? The people of Delhi know the truth about AAP. We are also working on traffic management. The Metro's fourth phase has begun, while we're focusing on last-mile connectivity."
"Since the BJP came to power, 3,518 e-buses have been introduced. Our goal is to increase this to over 5,000 by March 2026 and over 7,000 by November 2026. BJP leaders in Delhi are working 24x7 to clean up the environment, damaged by the failures of previous governments. We are not taking any shortcuts, and believe in long-term plans," said Singh.
He also said that due to the government's strict enforcement measures, over 1 lakh people have registered for EV cars in just the past three days.
Tough Talk On Challans
"Within three days, over 1 lakh people registered for PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates. On December 19 alone, over 40,000 people registered. We have deployed enforcement officials of our Transport Department at 15 major border crossings. While we are allowing vehicles for essential services, we are stopping all other vehicles below BS VI certification," he added.
"We've also fined many vehicles in Delhi. We issued 283 challans on December 17, nearly 300 challans on December 18, and 775 on December 19," said the Transport and Health Minister.
The Minister also said, "We've deployed DTC staff and Delhi Police personnel at petrol pumps, and enforcement teams at the border. Over the last three days, they have issued challans to 1,358 vehicles violating traffic rules in Delhi. The 'Red Light on, Engine Off' policy, implemented by the previous government, did not reduce pollution. With our EV policy, we'll educate the public about switching to EVs, while providing subsidies for EVs that the previous government did not provide. Had they given an EV subsidy, perhaps the people of Delhi would have made more efforts to adopt EVs," he said.
