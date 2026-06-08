Delhi Temperature Set To Touch 43°C As Southwest Monsoon Pushes Further Nationwide
The IMD has forecast a heatwave in Delhi and widespread rainfall across southern, eastern and northeastern states till June 13.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST|
Updated : June 8, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
New Delhi: While north India, especially the national capital and its neighbouring areas, is grappling with rising temperatures, weather conditions across the country present a mixed picture. The southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Northeast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and heavy showers across several southern, eastern and northeastern states between June 8 and June 13.
In the national capital, after a brief break brought by rain and gusty winds, it is once again feeling the full force of June heat. The mercury is above the 40-degree mark, making afternoons uncomfortable and forcing many people to limit outdoor activities.
The coming days are expected to remain hot, with temperatures likely to hover between 42°C and 43°C before a fresh spell of rain brings some relief later this week.
Monday began with clear skies across Delhi and temperatures climbing steadily through the day. The IMD has forecast warm warnings over the next few days and warm nights offering little relief. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi and adjoining parts of north India through June 11.
The weather department has indicated that light rain and thunderstorms could return on June 11 and 12, bringing down daytime temperatures and providing some respite from the ongoing heat.
Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Delhi witnessed a sudden change in the weather at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and its nearby areas. Three Air India aircraft parked at the IGIA were damaged when ground support equipment was displaced by sudden adverse weather. There were sudden, strong winds accompanied by heavy rainfall, which caused ground-handling equipment positioned near parked aircraft to shift and collide with three Air India narrow-body aircraft.
Weather conditions deteriorated rapidly and unexpectedly, and neither the airport operator nor airlines had received any advance warning of the sudden change in weather from Air Traffic Control (ATC), according to airport officials.
Monsoon Advances Further Across Country
The southwest monsoon has moved into more parts of the Bay of Bengal and the northeastern states. Conditions are favourable for its further advance into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim over the next few days.
Northwest India
Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain largely hot and dry till June 10. Rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to pick up between June 11 and 13. Along with Delhi, heatwave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh during this period.
East And Central India
Bihar and Odisha are expected to witness scattered rainfall throughout this week, while Bihar may receive heavy rain on June 10 and 11. Jharkhand could see increased rainfall activity from June 12 onward. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.
Northeast India
Rain is expected almost every day across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across much of the region from June 9 to June 13.
West India
Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive regular showers this week. Heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa, while rain activity is expected to expand across Maharashtra as the monsoon advances.
South India
Southern states are expected to see the most active weather. Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are likely to receive widespread rainfall. The IMD has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rain in Karnataka and Kerala, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal and Interior Karnataka between June 8 and June 10.
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
The islands are likely to experience widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds throughout the week, with heavy rainfall expected at several places between June 9 and June 11.
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