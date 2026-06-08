ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Temperature Set To Touch 43°C As Southwest Monsoon Pushes Further Nationwide

As the monsoon strengthens across India, Delhi prepares for temperatures above 40 degrees and brief rain spells. ( PTI )

New Delhi: While north India, especially the national capital and its neighbouring areas, is grappling with rising temperatures, weather conditions across the country present a mixed picture. The southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Northeast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and heavy showers across several southern, eastern and northeastern states between June 8 and June 13.

In the national capital, after a brief break brought by rain and gusty winds, it is once again feeling the full force of June heat. The mercury is above the 40-degree mark, making afternoons uncomfortable and forcing many people to limit outdoor activities.

Delhi likely to get brief spell of rain on June 11 and 12. (ANI)

The coming days are expected to remain hot, with temperatures likely to hover between 42°C and 43°C before a fresh spell of rain brings some relief later this week.

Monday began with clear skies across Delhi and temperatures climbing steadily through the day. The IMD has forecast warm warnings over the next few days and warm nights offering little relief. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi and adjoining parts of north India through June 11.

The weather department has indicated that light rain and thunderstorms could return on June 11 and 12, bringing down daytime temperatures and providing some respite from the ongoing heat.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Delhi witnessed a sudden change in the weather at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and its nearby areas. Three Air India aircraft parked at the IGIA were damaged when ground support equipment was displaced by sudden adverse weather. There were sudden, strong winds accompanied by heavy rainfall, which caused ground-handling equipment positioned near parked aircraft to shift and collide with three Air India narrow-body aircraft.

Weather conditions deteriorated rapidly and unexpectedly, and neither the airport operator nor airlines had received any advance warning of the sudden change in weather from Air Traffic Control (ATC), according to airport officials.

Weather patterns remain varied across India, with heavy rainfall warnings in several regions. (PTI)

Monsoon Advances Further Across Country

The southwest monsoon has moved into more parts of the Bay of Bengal and the northeastern states. Conditions are favourable for its further advance into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim over the next few days.