Delhi Technological University Student Develops Forensic Drone Technology. Learn What It's All About
Technology developed by final-year Engineering Physics student enables extraction of critical intelligence from enemy drones, has received a Rs 1.5 million grant from MSME department.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: In the changing nature of modern warfare, not only are drones just a means of attack, but also an important tool of gathering information. Forensic drone technology is a new step in this direction, allowing the extraction of crucial data related to an enemy drone's capabilities, location, and tactics after disabling it.
Chitwant Tejan, a final-year student of Engineering Physics at Delhi Technological University (DTU), has developed a technology that enables the extraction of critical intelligence from enemy drones. This project has received a grant of Rs 1.5 million from MSME, demonstrating its utility and future significance.
What Is Forensic Drone Technology?
The goal of forensic drone technology is not simply to bring down an enemy drone, but to understand the information hidden within it. The DTU student's technology analyses both the drone's hardware and its software to determine its origin, range, and technical capabilities.
Developer Tejan said: "Right now, we have the capability to shoot down drones, but we lack forensics. We don't know the enemy's true capabilities."
The biggest challenge in drone warfare is understanding the enemy's true capabilities. Tejan explained, "If we can extract data from an enemy drone and know where it came from, it will be easier for us to understand the enemy's deployment and strength." He explained that this information will help the Army deploy its radars and weapons in the right direction, preventing threats in advance.
Tejan, who has been involved in the defense sector for the past two years, explained, "I've been working with the Armed Forces since my second year, supplying drones. During this time, I noticed that the Army lacked forensic analysis, even of the drones it possessed, and to work in this direction."
Tejan explained that using this technology, data from an enemy drone that crosses the border and is shot down — through jamming or a hard kill — can be accessed. He said, "We can extract the drone's data through both software and hardware, and determine its location and where it came from." This will help assess enemy deployments and technical capabilities.
The innovation has received national recognition. Tejan said, "The entire system will take approximately 9-10 months to develop, followed by a similar amount of time for testing and trials." After the trials, it will be ready for military use.
Given the increasing use of drone warfare, this technology has potential to become even more essential in future. Tejan believes that "in future, warfare will shift entirely to drones. Simply shooting them down won't be enough; understanding their capabilities will be crucial."
How He Landed The MSME Grant
Thousands of innovation proposals were received from across the country under this MSME scheme. Tejan presented his project to the defense sector. The selection process was completed in two stages. In the first stage, his idea was shortlisted, while in the second, he explained his model and methodology through a detailed presentation. Given the utility of his technology, it was selected nationally and awarded a grant of Rs 1.5 million.
DTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Prateek Sharma said the remarkable achievement reflects the strong spirit of innovation, research excellence, and technological leadership at the institute. He commended the winners and their mentors, saying that their dedication and effective contributions in critical areas like surveillance and cyber defense will strengthen the country's priorities.