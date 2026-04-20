ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Technological University Student Develops Forensic Drone Technology. Learn What It's All About

New Delhi: In the changing nature of modern warfare, not only are drones just a means of attack, but also an important tool of gathering information. Forensic drone technology is a new step in this direction, allowing the extraction of crucial data related to an enemy drone's capabilities, location, and tactics after disabling it.

Chitwant Tejan, a final-year student of Engineering Physics at Delhi Technological University (DTU), has developed a technology that enables the extraction of critical intelligence from enemy drones. This project has received a grant of Rs 1.5 million from MSME, demonstrating its utility and future significance.

What Is Forensic Drone Technology?

The goal of forensic drone technology is not simply to bring down an enemy drone, but to understand the information hidden within it. The DTU student's technology analyses both the drone's hardware and its software to determine its origin, range, and technical capabilities.

Developer Tejan said: "Right now, we have the capability to shoot down drones, but we lack forensics. We don't know the enemy's true capabilities."

The biggest challenge in drone warfare is understanding the enemy's true capabilities. Tejan explained, "If we can extract data from an enemy drone and know where it came from, it will be easier for us to understand the enemy's deployment and strength." He explained that this information will help the Army deploy its radars and weapons in the right direction, preventing threats in advance.

Tejan, who has been involved in the defense sector for the past two years, explained, "I've been working with the Armed Forces since my second year, supplying drones. During this time, I noticed that the Army lacked forensic analysis, even of the drones it possessed, and to work in this direction."