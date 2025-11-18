ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Bhuyan: Delhi Smog Reminder Of Environmental Hazards, SC Duty To Safeguard The Environment

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan, on Tuesday, referring to the air pollution, said the deadly Delhi smog reminds us every day about the hazards of environmental pollution, and the apex court has the duty and obligation under the Constitution of India and the laws framed thereunder to safeguard the environment.

Justice Bhuyan made this observation in his dissenting verdict on the issue of retrospective environmental clearances (ECs).

The apex court, by a 2:1 majority, recalled its May 16 judgment, which prohibited the Centre from granting retrospective ECs to projects found violating environmental norms. The three-judge bench led by CJI B R Gavai and also comprising justices Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran delivered three verdicts. CJI and Justice Chandran ordered the recall of the May verdict and placed the matter before an appropriate bench for reconsideration of the issues afresh.

Justice Bhuyan, in his 96-page verdict, said: “I would like to painfully observe that the deadly Delhi smog reminds us every day about the hazards of environmental pollution. The Supreme Court, as the highest constitutional court of the country, has the duty and obligation under the Constitution of India and the laws framed thereunder to safeguard the environment”.

He said it cannot be seen as backtracking on the sound environmental jurisprudence that has evolved in this country, that too, on a review petition filed by persons who have shown scant regard for the rule of law.

Justice Bhuyan said the concept of ex post facto EC is in derogation of the fundamental principles of environmental jurisprudence; rather, it is completely alien to environmental jurisprudence. “In fact, ex post facto EC is an anathema to environmental jurisprudence, which cannot countenance such a notion or concept”, he said.

Justice Bhuyan said environmental law cannot countenance the notion of an ex post facto EC because it is contrary to both the precautionary principle as well as the need for sustainable development.

He said the review judgment is an innocent expression of opinion, and it overlooks the very fundamentals of environmental jurisprudence. “Precautionary principle is the cornerstone of environmental jurisprudence. Polluter pays is only a principle of reparation. Precautionary principle cannot be given a short shrift by relying on polluter pays principle”, said Justice Bhuyan, adding that the review judgment is a step in retrogression.