Justice Bhuyan: Delhi Smog Reminder Of Environmental Hazards, SC Duty To Safeguard The Environment
Justice Bhuyan made this observation in his dissenting verdict on the issue of retrospective environmental clearances (ECs).
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan, on Tuesday, referring to the air pollution, said the deadly Delhi smog reminds us every day about the hazards of environmental pollution, and the apex court has the duty and obligation under the Constitution of India and the laws framed thereunder to safeguard the environment.
The apex court, by a 2:1 majority, recalled its May 16 judgment, which prohibited the Centre from granting retrospective ECs to projects found violating environmental norms. The three-judge bench led by CJI B R Gavai and also comprising justices Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran delivered three verdicts. CJI and Justice Chandran ordered the recall of the May verdict and placed the matter before an appropriate bench for reconsideration of the issues afresh.
Justice Bhuyan, in his 96-page verdict, said: “I would like to painfully observe that the deadly Delhi smog reminds us every day about the hazards of environmental pollution. The Supreme Court, as the highest constitutional court of the country, has the duty and obligation under the Constitution of India and the laws framed thereunder to safeguard the environment”.
He said it cannot be seen as backtracking on the sound environmental jurisprudence that has evolved in this country, that too, on a review petition filed by persons who have shown scant regard for the rule of law.
Justice Bhuyan said the concept of ex post facto EC is in derogation of the fundamental principles of environmental jurisprudence; rather, it is completely alien to environmental jurisprudence. “In fact, ex post facto EC is an anathema to environmental jurisprudence, which cannot countenance such a notion or concept”, he said.
Justice Bhuyan said environmental law cannot countenance the notion of an ex post facto EC because it is contrary to both the precautionary principle as well as the need for sustainable development.
He said the review judgment is an innocent expression of opinion, and it overlooks the very fundamentals of environmental jurisprudence. “Precautionary principle is the cornerstone of environmental jurisprudence. Polluter pays is only a principle of reparation. Precautionary principle cannot be given a short shrift by relying on polluter pays principle”, said Justice Bhuyan, adding that the review judgment is a step in retrogression.
He said it is a completely untenable binary inasmuch as ecology and development are not adversaries and both are part of the constitutional construct of sustainable development. He stressed that there is no antinomy between development and environment.
“The principle of non-regression needs to be brought into play because today environmental law is facing a number of threats, such as deregulation, movement to simplify and at the same time attempting to diminish environmental control, projecting environmental legislation as being too complex and an economic climate which favours ‘development’ at the expense of protection of the environment”, he said.
He said the principle of non-regression prohibits the state from reversing or weakening the existing standards of environmental protection in the country.
He said the expression ‘do not backtrack’ implies that nation states should always be guided by non-regressive thinking and that they do not go back on the commitments made at Rio, and the seeds of non-regression are traceable to the Rio declaration. The United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, also known as the Rio Conference or the Earth Summit, was held at Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, in June 1992. This was followed by the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development, also known as the Rio+20 Conference, again held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, in June 2012.
Justice Bhuyan said: “The seeds of non-regression are traceable to the above Rio declaration. Non-regression is an essential component of sustainable development, which, as a principle and goal of environmental jurisprudence, has been endorsed by this Court. In fact, non-regression is not solely about progressive sustainable development objectives, rather it aims at preventing measures which roll back the existing levels of environmental protection”.
The May 16 judgment by a bench of Justice A S Oka, since retired, and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had barred the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the authorities concerned from granting retrospective environmental clearance (EC) to projects that are found in violation of environmental norms.
Justice Oka, who authored the judgment under review, had set aside the post-facto environmental clearance granted to firms, saying the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere was a part of the fundamental right.