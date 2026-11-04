ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi SIR: SC To Hear Plea On Concerns Over EC's Form 6 Clarification On Nov 19

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on November 19 concerns raised over the Election Commission's recent clarification allowing voters, whose names were omitted from the draft electoral rolls, to seek fresh enrolment through Form 6 during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Delhi.

Observing that people need not be apprehensive as the court was hearing the matter, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked petitioners Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri to file an appropriate application placing the EC's November 3 clarification on record.

The bench said the matter would be taken up for hearing on November 19. The CJI also indicated that the bench could consider asking the EC to extend the deadline, if necessary. The issue was brought to the court's notice by advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners.

He said that the EC's November 3 clarification appeared to be contrary to the Supreme Court's observations during the October 28 hearing, when it had questioned the requirement of asking previously enrolled voters to apply afresh through Form 6.

He said that voters whose names figured in the 2026 electoral rolls but were subsequently omitted during the SIR exercise should be allowed to seek restoration through Form 8 or the enumeration form, rather than being compelled to register as new voters.

In its November 3 communication addressed to the chief electoral officers of states, the poll panel clarified that electors whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll can submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final roll, irrespective of whether they had been enrolled previously.

The EC maintained that submitting Form 6 in such circumstances would not, by itself, amount to a false declaration, even if the applicant had voted in earlier elections.

It further clarified that no action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, would be initiated against an elector merely because the person had figured in a previous electoral roll and subsequently submitted Form 6 during or after the SIR process.

This protection would apply provided the elector was not already enrolled in another parliamentary or assembly constituency and the declaration otherwise complied with the law, the poll panel said.